ACKLEY -- Brooke Flater put together a blueprint and Kylie Willis followed her lead.
Class 2A’s top-ranked Grundy Center eventually broke down AGWSR’s zone with strong post play during Friday night’s 64-46 North Iowa Cedar League West girls' basketball victory.
Willis led Grundy Center (15-0) with 21 points, using strong interior footwork and capitalizing on accurate passes to finish her first seven shot attempts from the field. Flater added 15 points -- including a stretch of four consecutive baskets during an 11-0 second-quarter run capped by Maddie McMartin’s 3-pointer that gave the Spartans the lead for good, 25-16.
“We really just focused on being smarter and playing our style of basketball and seeing what was open,” Willis said, addressing the adjustment her team made to work the ball inside. “We were just running our offense and trying to settle down and focus on what we know how to do.”
This victory came at the site of Grundy Center’s most recent regular-season loss, a 46-38 setback to AGWSR back on Dec. 15, 2017. The Spartans hadn’t won in Ackley since the 2015-16 season.
AGWSR (10-6) came out strong and produced six turnovers out of its zone in the first quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers as part of Aubrie Fisher’s team-high 14-point game sparked a 9-0 run that allowed the Cougars to take a 15-9 lead into the second quarter.
Grundy Center, however, turned the ball over just six times through the next three quarters combined. Smooth execution on high-low passes allowed the Spartans to convert an efficient 25 of 50 field goal attempts.
“We weathered the storm,” Grundy Center coach Matt Lindeman said. “That’s just the nice part about this group.
“I can’t say enough about what our big girls did inside. It’s not always pretty, but it’s recognizing what are they going to take away, and how can we see it and use it to our advantage.”
Success in the paint opened up shots on the perimeter for McMartin, Sarah Lindeman and Frannie Brown, while Grundy Center’s defense forced 11 turnovers over the middle two quarters. The Spartans outscored AGWSR, 46-18, over that stretch.
“I believe they’re one of the best teams in the state because of their depth,” AGWSR coach Laurie Gann said. “They have every weapon. When you take one away, then another one steps up. It just makes it difficult when we’re not quite as deep as they are.”
Ranked No. 9 in a smaller Class 1A, this game served as a valuable learning experience for a tradition-rich AGWSR basketball program that returned to the state tournament a season ago.
“It will be a long way, deep down in the tournament before we see a team the caliber of Grundy Center,” Gann said. “If we can take the good things out of this -- and take some of the things that we are weak on and try to get a little better at over the next three weeks -- we’re hoping we can make a long postseason run again.”
For Grundy Center, Willis noted mental toughness has been key this season. Her veteran team features eight seniors in its main rotation, and finished runner-up at last year’s state tournament.
“We’ve been facing some different obstacles and everybody is giving us their best shot every night,” Willis said. “We just have to play our best game and do what we know how to do. We’ve done a great job so far.”
