Flynn gives Regents a boost
METRO PREP ROUNDUP

Flynn gives Regents a boost

WATERLOO -- Dunkerton didn't let Waterloo Christian's John Zwack go off Friday night, but the Raiders couldn't keep Elliott Flynn under wraps, too.

With Zwack, who averages more than 20 points per game, held to no field goals and just four free throws, Flynn stepped up with 18 points to lead the Regents to a 43-34 Iowa Star Conference boys' basketball win.

Waterloo Christian (9-9, 5-5) pulled away from a 10-10 first-quarter tie to a 21-16 halftime lead and took a 31-23 cushion into the final period.

The Regents were 11 of 15 from the free throw line while Dunkerton (10-8, 5-4) did not attempt a foul shot. Dominick Jones added 11 points for Waterloo Christian.

Girls' basketball

DUNKERTON 37, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 32: Waterloo Christian battled Dunkerton deep into the game before the Raiders pulled out a 37-32 Iowa Star Conference win Friday.

Dunkerton (9-9, 6-3) led 22-14 at halftime, but couldn't put away the Regents (4-14, 2-8), who got 18 points from Sidra Wheeler on six 3-point baskets.

Bethany Christians had 17 points to lead the Raiders, who outscored Waterloo Christian from the free throw line, 13-4.

IOWA CITY LIBERTY 59, WATERLOO EAST 21: Iowa City Liberty picked up its first Mississippi Valley Conference win of the season, shutting down East through the first three quarters.

The Lightning (2-13, 1-9) held the Trojans (0-16, 0-10) to six points in the first half and 11 through three quarters.

Sam McPherson led Liberty with 13 points and Haley Napoli added 12. East got eight points from Aariona Ezell and six from Shakieyah Taylor.

Summaries

Girls' basketball

DUNKERTON 37, WAT. CHRISTIAN 32

DUNKERTON (9-9, 6-3) -- Bethany Christians 5 3-4 17, Ashlynn Shimp 1 1-3 3, Kayla Rathe 1 5-8 7, Maeson Wolff 1 0-0 2, Morgan Weepie 10-0 2, Lily Fettkether 1 4-7 6, Totals 10 13-22 37.

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (4-14, 2-8) -- Sydney Aronson 1 0-0 2, Amber Smith 1 0-0 2, Allison White 0 2-2 2, Autumn Borkowitz 1 2-2 4, Sydney Singh 1 0-0 2, Gracie Davis 1 0-0 2, Sidra Wheeler 6 0-0 18. Totals 12 4-4 32.

Dunkerton;12;10;8;7 -- 37

Wat. Christian;5;8;10 -- 32

3-point goals -- Dunkerton 4 (Christians 4), Waterloo Christian 6 (Wheeler 6). Total fouls -- Dunkerton 9, Waterloo Christian 17. Fouled out -- none.

I.C. LIBERTY 59, WAT. EAST 21

IOWA CITY LIBERTY (2-13, 1-9) -- Isabel Smith 1 0-0 2, Cecily Johnston 2 1-2 5, Kennedy Daugherty 3 0-2 6, Sam McPherson 5 3-5 13, Ava Meyer 3 0-0 6, Meika Elliott 0 0-0 0, Keiko Ono0Fullard 2 0-0 5, Haley Napoli 4 0-0 12, Erica Heisdorffer 1 0-0 2, Neshy Bird 3 2-4 8, Avery Gaudet 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 6-15 59.

WATERLOO EAST (0-16, 0-10) -- Denay Safford 0 0-0 0, Valeighja Wright 0 0-0 0, Shakieyah Taylor 2 2-3 6, Erion Gafeny 0 0-0 0, Kalisa Weathersby 0 0-0 0, Ma'Kaiyla Johnson 0 0-0 0, Aariona Ezell 4 0-0 8, Madison Whitson 2 0-0 4, Marshay Polk 1 0-2 2, S.J. Allen 0 0-0 0, Sequoia Williams 0 1-4 1, Sharion Wilder 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-9 21.

I.C. Liberty;14;12;20;13 -- 59

Waterloo East;6;0;5;10 -- 21

3-point goals -- Liberty 5 (Ono-Fullard 1, Napoli 4), East 0. Total fouls -- Liberty 11. Fouled out -- none.

Boys' basketball

WAT. CHRISTIAN 43, DUNKERTON 34

DUNKERTON (10-8, 5-4) -- Jake Kennedy 4 0-0 9, Brody Rygel 1 0-0 2, Jacob Brandt 1 0-0 3, Preston Gillespie 2 0-0 6, Casey Gardner 2 0-0 5, Riley Tisue 2 0-0 4, Totals 15 0-0 34.

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (9-9, 5-5) -- John Zwack 0 4-6 4, Carson Rowenhorst 1 1-3 4, Dominick Jones 5 0-0 11, David Swalve 1 4-4 6, Elliott Flynn 8 2-2 18. Totals 15 11-15 43.

Dunkerton;10;6;7;13 -- 34

Wat. Christian:10;11;10;12 -- 43

3-point goals -- Dunkerton (Kennedy1, Brandt 1, Gillespie 2, Gardner Waterloo Christian 2 (Rowenhorst 1, Dams 1). Total fouls -- Dunkerton 17, Waterloo Christian 7. Fouled out -- none.

Girls' bowling

WAT. EAST 2,544, I.C. HIGH 2,251

WATERLOO EAST -- Macy Wright 165-185 - 350, Abigail Williams 193-192 - 385, Emalee Christensen 147-178 - 325, Stephanie Burge 166-164 - 330, Soleil Morgan 140-184 - 324. Baker rotation: 195-148-184-149-154 - 830.

IOWA CITY HIGH -- Dazzle Pearl 183-103 - 286, Carlie Prymek 175-154 - 329, Elyse Rios 145-151 -296, Shaylin Brown 143-149 - 292, Kendra Russell 162-132 - 294. Baker rotation: 138-144-202-139-131 - 754.

Boys' bowling

I.C. HIGH 2,499, WAT. EAST 2,430

WATERLOO EAST -- Brandon McElhaney133-184 - 317, Brady Sawyer 109-164 - 273, Tanner Werkmeister 168-157 - 325, Logan Balk 191-174 - 365, Chris Little 189-172 - 361. Baker rotation: 138-164-181-152-154 - 789.

IOWA CITY HIGH -- Tyler Cermak 218-155 -373, Max Berger 141-165 - 306, Nile Franz 117-216 - 333, Nick Saltzman 137-161 - 298, Dylan Irvin 159-157 - 316. Baker rotation: 170-217-117-171-198 - 873.

