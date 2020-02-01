Flynn gives Regents a boost

WATERLOO -- Dunkerton didn't let Waterloo Christian's John Zwack go off Friday night, but the Raiders couldn't keep Elliott Flynn under wraps, too.
With Zwack, who averages more than 20 points per game, held to no field goals and just four free throws, Flynn stepped up with 18 points to lead the Regents to a 43-34 Iowa Star Conference boys' basketball win.
Waterloo Christian (9-9, 5-5) pulled away from a 10-10 first-quarter tie to a 21-16 halftime lead and took a 31-23 cushion into the final period.
The Regents were 11 of 15 from the free throw line while Dunkerton (10-8, 5-4) did not attempt a foul shot. Dominick Jones added 11 points for Waterloo Christian.
Girls' basketball
DUNKERTON 37, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 32: Waterloo Christian battled Dunkerton deep into the game before the Raiders pulled out a 37-32 Iowa Star Conference win Friday.
Dunkerton (9-9, 6-3) led 22-14 at halftime, but couldn't put away the Regents (4-14, 2-8), who got 18 points from Sidra Wheeler on six 3-point baskets.
Bethany Christians had 17 points to lead the Raiders, who outscored Waterloo Christian from the free throw line, 13-4.
IOWA CITY LIBERTY 59, WATERLOO EAST 21: Iowa City Liberty picked up its first Mississippi Valley Conference win of the season, shutting down East through the first three quarters.
The Lightning (2-13, 1-9) held the Trojans (0-16, 0-10) to six points in the first half and 11 through three quarters.
Sam McPherson led Liberty with 13 points and Haley Napoli added 12. East got eight points from Aariona Ezell and six from Shakieyah Taylor.
