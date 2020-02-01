Flynn gives Regents a boost

WATERLOO -- Dunkerton didn't let Waterloo Christian's John Zwack go off Friday night, but the Raiders couldn't keep Elliott Flynn under wraps, too.

With Zwack, who averages more than 20 points per game, held to no field goals and just four free throws, Flynn stepped up with 18 points to lead the Regents to a 43-34 Iowa Star Conference boys' basketball win.

Waterloo Christian (9-9, 5-5) pulled away from a 10-10 first-quarter tie to a 21-16 halftime lead and took a 31-23 cushion into the final period.

The Regents were 11 of 15 from the free throw line while Dunkerton (10-8, 5-4) did not attempt a foul shot. Dominick Jones added 11 points for Waterloo Christian.

Girls' basketball

DUNKERTON 37, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 32: Waterloo Christian battled Dunkerton deep into the game before the Raiders pulled out a 37-32 Iowa Star Conference win Friday.

Dunkerton (9-9, 6-3) led 22-14 at halftime, but couldn't put away the Regents (4-14, 2-8), who got 18 points from Sidra Wheeler on six 3-point baskets.

Bethany Christians had 17 points to lead the Raiders, who outscored Waterloo Christian from the free throw line, 13-4.