Eye of the Tiger: Anaya Barney nears finish line as one of Cedar Falls' all-time greats

CEDAR FALLS – Anaya Barney is set to enter her final high school state basketball tournament with the resume of one of Cedar Falls’ all-time greats.
Over the past week, the Tigers’ guard has surpassed Amy Swisher and former Iowa Miss Basketball and Iowa High School Hall of Famer Randi Peterson for the spot No. 2 on the school’s career scoring list with 1,431 points. Ellie Peterson (1,773) is the only Tiger that will finish her career with more points than Barney.
The Tigers’ 5-foot-11 senior has started every single game over the past four seasons and will be in the conversation for Iowa’s 2021 Miss Basketball award. Her 24 point scoring average leads Class 5A to go stat-sheet stuffing totals of 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game.
“I just know that I wouldn’t have been able to have those records and be at the place that I’m at without my coaching staff and my family supporting me,” said Barney a University of Northern Iowa basketball recruit. “It’s just something that shows all the hard work that I’ve put in and everybody else has poured into me has really paid off, and that’s really rewarding.”
Beyond the numbers, is the difference Barney has made the lone senior on a Cedar Falls team (17-3) that will begin state tournament play 1 p.m. Monday against defending champion Johnston (16-1). Barney not only understands where she needs to be at all times, she also can confidently direct teammates to the correct place on offensive sets, defensive assignments and in-bound entry passes.
Her talent is only surpassed by her work ethic.
“I think the biggest thing I take from Anaya is not only she a vocal leader, but she does it through her actions in practice too,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “She doesn’t come out when you’re subbing in and out. She’ll stay in there for a few extra reps.
“She’s the one that is always going as hard as she can in the drills. When kids — especially younger players — see that coming out of your best player, I think that sets the tone. It sets a great example of what it takes to play at that level.”
Rising to a challenge has been a key part of Cedar Falls’ success this season. The Tigers don’t have a single 6-footer on their roster, yet still rank third in Class 5A in total rebounds per game and fourth with an average of 12.7 offensive boards per contest.
“It really just becomes kind of a will thing,” Groen said. “The girls have shown an ability to play on that defensive end and really try to limit teams to one and done and go after the rebound being undersized.”
Playmakers determined to make the most of their opportunities fill this Cedar Falls roster.
Anaya’s younger sister, Jasmine Barney, hit a key 3-pointer in overtime to help Cedar Falls regain its confidence after West Des Moines Valley rallied to extend Tuesday’s regional final.
Grace Knutson, Sydney Remmert and Sarah Albaugh join the Barney sisters as starters with the ability to score from range. Anna Sandvold also gives the team a perimeter threat off the bench.
Cedar Falls will face a Johnston team that not only has a significant height advantage, but also leads Class 5A with a 42% success rate from distance. Urbandale transfer Jada Gyamfi’s 13.8 points per game lead a balanced Dragons attack.
The Tigers’ attempt improve upon first round state tournament exits in 2020 and 2018 certainly won’t come easy.
“Each time you step on the court at a state tournament you know it’s going to be a tough game,” Barney said. “There’s not going to be any games that are handed to you. You’re going to have to work for them.”
The veteran leader of a youthful team couldn’t be prouder in the growth she’s witnessed. Win or lose, Barney has no doubt that Cedar Falls will put up a fight.
“I just want them to know that no matter the outcome, we had an amazing season,” Barney said. “We’ve all put in our best effort. We’ve all pushed each other to get better this year and whatever happens next week isn’t going to define who we are as a team. We’ve already shown our growth and how good we can play together.”
State pairings
Class 5A
Games Monday
9 a.m. – No. 1 Waukee (10-1) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Dowling (11-6)
11 a.m. – No. 4 Southeast Polk (15-3) vs. No. 5 Ankeny Centennial (15-2)
1 p.m. – No. 2 Johnston (16-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (17-3).
3 p.m. – No. 3 Waterloo West (19-1) vs. No. 6 Iowa City West (13-3)
Class 4A
Games Tuesday
11 a.m. — No. 1 Glenwood (19-3) vs. No. 8. Dubuque Wahlert (13-9)
1 p.m. – No. 4 Central DeWitt (16-2) vs. No. 5 North Scott (15-2)
3 p.m. – No. 2 Ballard (21-1) vs. No. 7 Harlan (17-5)
5 p.m. – No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-2) vs. No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar (15-5)
Class 3A
Games Monday
5 p.m. – No. 1 Cherokee (22-0) vs. No. 8 Davenport Assumption (8-11)
7 p.m. – No. 4 West Lyon (22-1) vs. No. 5 West Burlington (21-1)
9 p.m. – No. 2 Clear Lake (18-1) vs. No. 7 Waukon (19-4)
Game Tuesday
9 a.m. – No. 3 Unity Christian (22-2) vs. No. 6 roland-Story (17-4)
Class 2A
Games Tuesday
7 p.m. – No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (23-0) vs. No. 8 Rock Valley (16-9)
9 p.m. – No. 4 Nodaway Valley (23-0) vs. No. 5 North Linn (21-2)
Games Wednesday
10 a.m. – No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (23-0) vs. No. 7 Treynor (20-4)
Noon – No. 3 West Branch (20-1) vs. No. 6 Grundy Center (19-3)
Class 1A
Games Wednesday
2 p.m. — No. 1 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 8 Springville (21-4)
4 p.m. — No. 4 Exira-EHK (23-0) vs. No. 5 MMCRU (21-2)
6 p.m. – No. 2 Newell-Fonda (23-1) vs. No. 7 Kingsley-Pierson (23-1)
8 p.m. – No. 2 Saint Ansgar (22-1) vs. No. 6 Montezuma (22-1).