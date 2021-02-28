Eye of the Tiger: Anaya Barney nears finish line as one of Cedar Falls' all-time greats

Her talent is only surpassed by her work ethic.

“I think the biggest thing I take from Anaya is not only she a vocal leader, but she does it through her actions in practice too,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “She doesn’t come out when you’re subbing in and out. She’ll stay in there for a few extra reps.

“She’s the one that is always going as hard as she can in the drills. When kids — especially younger players — see that coming out of your best player, I think that sets the tone. It sets a great example of what it takes to play at that level.”

Rising to a challenge has been a key part of Cedar Falls’ success this season. The Tigers don’t have a single 6-footer on their roster, yet still rank third in Class 5A in total rebounds per game and fourth with an average of 12.7 offensive boards per contest.

“It really just becomes kind of a will thing,” Groen said. “The girls have shown an ability to play on that defensive end and really try to limit teams to one and done and go after the rebound being undersized.”

Playmakers determined to make the most of their opportunities fill this Cedar Falls roster.