East-West to take place on January 4th

Red Sox-Yankees. Duke-UNC. Michigan-Ohio State. These are some of the fiercest rivalries in all of sports. For the people of Waterloo, Iowa, you can go ahead and put Waterloo East-Waterloo West right there with them.

The two Waterloo schools have a long and storied tradition of all-around excellence. They’ve also had an intense rivalry in athletics for decades. Each and every time the two schools meet in sports, it’s always expected to be a great showing.

The upcoming girls and boys basketball games will be no different.

The date has been set for the East-West game and that date is Jan. 4. It will be the first game after the break for both schools and take place at East.

The girls game will start first at 6 p.m.

The West girls are currently ranked No. 3 in 5A with a record of 7-1 with their lone loss coming to No. 2 City High. What’s crazy to think about is that their two best players are both juniors. Sahara Williams (20.7 points, four assists, seven rebounds and four steals per gam) and Halli Poock (20.3 ppg, 5.6 apg, 4.7 spg) have been outstanding this season.

East is 2-6 overall and 0-4 in conference play. Brooklyn Love has led the way for the Trojans at 13.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg, and an astounding seven blocks per game.

The boys game will begin after the completion of the girls game. That game is expected to be begin no later than 7:45.

For the Wahawks, it’s been a tale of two seasons in the early going. After starting the year 3-0 and ranked in the top 10 of 4A, they’ve lost three consecutive contests and sit at .500 on the year. It’s a young group this season that’s currently being led by Si’Marion Anderson (22.4 ppg).

The Trojans, meanwhile, are still looking for their first victory of the season, though they’ve been showing improvement. Three of their losses have come by just nine points. Martez Wiggley leads the way with 14.3 ppg.

Tickets are on sale now.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0