WATERLOO — Ramir Scott took charge early.
He sandwiched a pair of early 3-pointers around the most spectacular play of the night.
Scott intercepted a pass and charged down the court before the 5-foot-9 sophomore elevated to power home an emphatic, one-handed dunk.
Scott’s dynamic play provided a huge spark for Waterloo East in its 68-48 win over Iowa City High in a Class 4A boys’ basketball substate quarterfinal Monday night.
“That’s the best game Ramir Scott has played at East High School,” East coach Steve McGraw said. “He was outstanding.”
The Trojans (12-8) advanced to play at Linn-Mar (14-5) in a 4A semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday. The Little Hawks finished 5-17.
Scott nearly doubled his scoring average while finishing with 18 points. He delivered with City High focusing much of its defensive attention on East senior point guard Tyrese Nickelson.
“I had a lot of good looks at the rim and I tried to take advantage of it,” Scott said. “I started to heat up early and I just tried to help my team. We played hard and we had a lot of fun tonight.”
The 6-foot-3 Nickelson, facing a barrage of double-teams, still managed to score 28 points on an assortment of drives and jumpers.
“Tyrese is the best player in the state,” Scott said. “I love playing with him. When other teams double-team him, the rest of us need to step up.”
The game was much closer than the final score indicated. The Trojans, who won 62-59 at City High on Jan. 4, came out strong but the Little Hawks wouldn’t go away.
City High actually led 20-17 late in the second quarter before East closed the quarter strong to lead 30-25 at halftime.
“We made a lot of unforced errors in the first half,” McGraw said. “We only played six kids and we were in foul trouble, which hurt us. We were able to get some easy baskets and that helped.”
Little Hawks guard Antonio Turner erupted for 18 first-half points and McGraw delivered a strong and simple message to his team in the locker room.
“Guard No. 4,” McGraw told his team.
The Trojans still led only 45-41 through three quarters before Scott picked off a pass and hammered home another dunk to start the final quarter.
East outscored City High 23-7 in the final eight minutes.
“We attacked the rim and played more aggressively,” Nickelson said. “We wanted to outhustle them and outwork them.”
Turner was held to just five points in the second half as East stepped up its defensive intensity.
“We just needed to guard him,” McGraw said. “We didn’t guard him in the first half.”
The Trojans now face a Linn-Mar team they lost to 68-63 at home on Feb. 1.
“We just need to come out and play hard and stay focused,” Nickelson said. “If we play like this, I think we can beat anybody.”
East 68, I.C. High 48
IOWA CITY HIGH (5-17) — Antonio Turner 9 3-4 23, Jason Allen 0 2-2 2, Byron Benton 2 2-5 6, Ry Threlkeld-Wiegand 3 1-1 8, Liam McComas 0 3-6 3, Jamari Newson 1 0-0 2, Keyoun 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 11-18 48.
WATERLOO EAST (12-8) — Tyrese Nickelson 10 7-9 28, Ramir Scott 7 1-2 18, Ramon Harrington 0 1-2 1, Tavious Jenkins 3 3-4 9, Trevion Labeaux 1 0-0 2, Davon Higgins 2 3-3 7, Damon Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Ray Talbert 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 15-21 68.
I.C. High 8 17 16 7 — 48
Wat. East 12 18 15 23 — 68
3-point goals — I.C. High 3 (Turner 2, Threlkeld-Wiegand), Waterloo East 5 (Scott 3, Nickelson, Schmidt). Total fouls — Iowa City High 17, Waterloo East 14. Fouled out — Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.