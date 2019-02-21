OELWEIN -- After two tough regular-season battles decided by fewer than 10 points, Iowa Star Confererence rivals Dunkerton and Don Bosco would have been fine if their next matchup wasn't until next season.
As fate would have it, they were matched once more Thursday night in a Class 1A district final.
And once again, the game went down to the wire as Dunkerton rallied for a 61-50 victory to advance to the substate finals Saturday against Prince of Peace at Midland High in Wyoming.
"It was two really really good basketball teams going at it tonight, and it is a shame someone had to go home after this," said Raiders co-coach Todd Kuntz. "I'm just glad it is not us. These two teams know each other so well and have so much respect for each other. After we played each other the second time this year we were hoping we would not see them in the district playoffs."
The game went back-and-forth until Lewis Havel's three-point play sent the Dons to halftime with a 25-19 lead.
The Raiders then became a nearly unstoppable force in the second half as they bombed the Dons with 10 three-point goals. Senior guard Zach Johnson nailed three in a row to start the third period and five overall after not scoring any points in the first half.
"First half I did struggle a bit, but the coaches just kept telling me to keep shooting," said Johnson. "In the second, I hit the one, then another and they just fell in for me. Someone had to get it going and I just started hitting the zone. It definitely got our team on a roll.
"The defense was relentless and I believe they won they game for us. It was probably the best we have played defense all year."
Dons coach Nate Kellogg couldn't argue with Johnson's summation.
"We knew they were a very physical team, especially on defense," said Kellogg. "They were on us close and had quick hands and made it tough for us. They are a difficult team to prepare for and I give them a lot of credit.
"These teams know each other so well and we tried to simulate their defense to get ready. They came out in the second half and started hitting the 3s and that gave them momentum. They feed off momentum and they are hard to stop."
Brady Stone also connected on three treys with his third giving Dunkerton a 41-40 lead it didn't give up.
"We told the guys to just go out there and be confident in their shooting and be themselves," Kuntz said. "Our last game we did not shoot very well, but tonight was much better.
"The moment we had in the locker room after the game is like no other," added Kuntz. "When you win and you gather in there as a family, it makes everything worthwhile. That is why you play. We lost by two points last year and didn't make it, so we know how that part feels as well."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.