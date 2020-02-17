Dunkerton boys roll in tourney opener

DUNKERTON — Dunkerton headed down the boys’ basketball postseason trail with a one-sided 94-21 win over Valley Lutheran’s young team Monday.
The Raiders (10-12) blew out to a 60-12 halftime lead against a Crusaders team that returned to a varsity schedule this season and feature just two seniors.
Senior post Riley Tisue scored a career-high 18 points for Dunkerton as 13 of the team’s 15 players contributed points.
The Raiders advance to play Don Bosco Thursday in Belle Plaine.
HUDSON 55, COLUMBUS 47: Hudson’s defense stiffened in the second half to help the Pirates get past Waterloo Columbus in a Class 2A district opener.
Columbus (6-16) led 33-29 at halftime, but Hudson (10-12) put together a 16-6 third period to take the lead and then held off the Sailors over the final eight minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
The Pirates advanced to face eighth-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg Thursday in Parkersburg.
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
This week's Preps to Watch represent Waterloo West, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg high schools.
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.
Summaries
Boys’ district basketball
DUNKERTON 94, VALLEY LUTH. 21
VALLEY LUTHERAN (0-16) — Isaac Natvig 2, Donovan Elmore 6, Matthew Brokenshire 2, Nick Beier 6, Adric Schmitz 5.
DUNKERTON (10-12) — Tyler Moulds 3, Jake Kennedy 13, Carter Michels 5, Brody Rygel 8, Jacob Brandt 4, Preston Gillespie 8, Casey Gardner 10, Braiden VanLengen 3, Kaden Behrens 11, Riley Tisue 18, Gabe Heideman 2, Riley Moulds 2, Kyler Rich 7.