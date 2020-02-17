Dunkerton boys roll in tourney opener

DUNKERTON — Dunkerton headed down the boys’ basketball postseason trail with a one-sided 94-21 win over Valley Lutheran’s young team Monday.

The Raiders (10-12) blew out to a 60-12 halftime lead against a Crusaders team that returned to a varsity schedule this season and feature just two seniors.

Senior post Riley Tisue scored a career-high 18 points for Dunkerton as 13 of the team’s 15 players contributed points.

The Raiders advance to play Don Bosco Thursday in Belle Plaine.

HUDSON 55, COLUMBUS 47: Hudson’s defense stiffened in the second half to help the Pirates get past Waterloo Columbus in a Class 2A district opener.

Columbus (6-16) led 33-29 at halftime, but Hudson (10-12) put together a 16-6 third period to take the lead and then held off the Sailors over the final eight minutes.

The Pirates advanced to face eighth-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg Thursday in Parkersburg.

Summaries

Boys’ district basketball

DUNKERTON 94, VALLEY LUTH. 21