Don Bosco's Huff tops 1,000 career points

GILBERTVILLE -- Zach Huff lit up the scoreboard and surpassed the 1,000-point for his career while leading Don Bosco to a 69-33 Iowa Star Conference boys' basketball win over Clarksville Monday.

Huff, a senior guard, piled up 31 points with five 3-point buckets as the Dons improved to 12-1 overall and 8-0 in league play.

Jake Stauffer had 19 for Clarksville (2-13, 0-7).

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 64, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 32: Sumner-Fredericksburg and Aplington-Parkersburg were tied 10-10 midway through the opening quarter.

Then the 10th-ranked Falcons (11-1, 8-1) went on a 25-2 run to blow the game open.

Josh Haan and Jayden Mackie led A-P's offense with 16 and 15 points, respectively. James Stimson scored 14 points for S-F (6-8, 4-6).

Girls' basketball

CLARKSVILLE 73, DON BOSCO 16: Clarksville rolled to an Iowa Star Conference blowout of Don Bosco Monday.

The Indians (12-3 overall, 7-0 Iowa Star) led 53-14 at halftime.

Janet Borchardt led Clarksville with 18 points, Cheyenne Behrends added 17 and Kori Wedeking finished with 14.