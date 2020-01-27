Don Bosco's Huff tops 1,000 career points

GILBERTVILLE -- Zach Huff lit up the scoreboard and surpassed the 1,000-point for his career while leading Don Bosco to a 69-33 Iowa Star Conference boys' basketball win over Clarksville Monday.
Huff, a senior guard, piled up 31 points with five 3-point buckets as the Dons improved to 12-1 overall and 8-0 in league play.
Jake Stauffer had 19 for Clarksville (2-13, 0-7).
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 64, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 32: Sumner-Fredericksburg and Aplington-Parkersburg were tied 10-10 midway through the opening quarter.
Then the 10th-ranked Falcons (11-1, 8-1) went on a 25-2 run to blow the game open.
Josh Haan and Jayden Mackie led A-P's offense with 16 and 15 points, respectively. James Stimson scored 14 points for S-F (6-8, 4-6).
You have free articles remaining.
Girls' basketball
CLARKSVILLE 73, DON BOSCO 16: Clarksville rolled to an Iowa Star Conference blowout of Don Bosco Monday.
The Indians (12-3 overall, 7-0 Iowa Star) led 53-14 at halftime.
Janet Borchardt led Clarksville with 18 points, Cheyenne Behrends added 17 and Kori Wedeking finished with 14.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 54, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 42: Aplington-Parkersburg led 37-19 early in the third quarter when the Cougars went on a 15-3 run to get within 40-34 with six minutes remaining, but they didn't get any closer. A-P (7-6, 5-4) hit 13 of 22 free throws in the final period.
Megan Johnson tied a career high with 18 points for A-P while freshman Ellen Waller's 12 points were a career best and Jaycie Ellis added 12 points.
Cassidy Pagel led S-F (8-8, 4-7) with 12 points.
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
This week's Preps to Watch represent Waterloo West, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg high schools.
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.