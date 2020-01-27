You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Don Bosco's Huff tops 1,000 career points
0 comments
AREA PREP ROUNDUP

Don Bosco's Huff tops 1,000 career points

{{featured_button_text}}

GILBERTVILLE -- Zach Huff lit up the scoreboard and surpassed the 1,000-point for his career while leading Don Bosco to a 69-33 Iowa Star Conference boys' basketball win over Clarksville Monday.

Huff, a senior guard, piled up 31 points with five 3-point buckets as the Dons improved to 12-1 overall and 8-0 in league play.

Jake Stauffer had 19 for Clarksville (2-13, 0-7).

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 64, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 32: Sumner-Fredericksburg and Aplington-Parkersburg were tied 10-10 midway through the opening quarter.

Then the 10th-ranked Falcons (11-1, 8-1) went on a 25-2 run to blow the game open.

Josh Haan and Jayden Mackie led A-P's offense with 16 and 15 points, respectively. James Stimson scored 14 points for S-F (6-8, 4-6).

Girls' basketball

CLARKSVILLE 73, DON BOSCO 16: Clarksville rolled to an Iowa Star Conference blowout of Don Bosco Monday.

The Indians (12-3 overall, 7-0 Iowa Star) led 53-14 at halftime.

Janet Borchardt led Clarksville with 18 points, Cheyenne Behrends added 17 and Kori Wedeking finished with 14.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 54, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 42: Aplington-Parkersburg led 37-19 early in the third quarter when the Cougars went on a 15-3 run to get within 40-34 with six minutes remaining, but they didn't get any closer. A-P (7-6, 5-4) hit 13 of 22 free throws in the final period.

Megan Johnson tied a career high with 18 points for A-P while freshman Ellen Waller's 12 points were a career best and Jaycie Ellis added 12 points.

Cassidy Pagel led S-F (8-8, 4-7) with 12 points.

Preps to Watch: 2019-2020

Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.

Summaries

Boys' basketball

DON BOSCO 69, CLARKSVILLE 33

CLARKSVILLE (2-13, 0-7) -- Deric Trees 2, Alek Kellogg 3, Levi Kampman 2, Ethan Schmidt 3, Jake Stauffer 19, Corbin Engel 4.

DON BOSCO (12-1, 8-0) -- Gabe Fernandez 3, Ryan Naughton 4, Peyton Pecenka 2, Lewis Havel 11, Zach Huff 31, Luke Staebell 7, Mason Denton 3, Carson Schares 2, Carter Weber 2.

APL.-PARKERSBURG 64, SUM.-FRED. 32

APLINGTON-PARKERSGURG (11-1, 8-1) -- Jacob Kalkwarf 7, Riley Oberhauser 4, Garrett Hempen 3, Josh Haan 16, Jayden Mackie 15, Owen Thomas 7, Gannon Oberhauser 4, Terrence Colar 2, Christian Haugstad 6.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (6-8, 4-6) -- Peyton Schmitz 2, Cayden Bergman 9, Kody Van Engelenburg 5, James Stimson 14, Klay Seehase 2.

Girls' basketball

CLARKSVILLE 73, DON BOSCO 16

CLARKSVILLE (12-3, 7-0) -- Cailyn Hardy 4, Janet Borchardt 18, Emma Poppe 6, Chloe Ross 7, Katie Stirling 3, Makenzie Bloker 2, Cheyenne Behrends 17, Kori Wedeking 14, Sierra Vance 2.

DON BOSCO (1-12, 0-8) -- Julia Thiry 2, Brooke Zoll 7, Hanna Schulte 4, Jenna Brown 3.

APL.-PARKERSBURG 54, SUM.-FRED. 42

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (7-6, 5-4) -- Karson DeGroote 3, Megan Johnson 18, Sommer Stotler 2, Ellen Waller 12, Emalee Price 2, Seyann Luhring 3, Ainsley Brungard 2, Jaycie Ellis 12.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (8-8, 4-7) -- Kylie Jordon 9, Molly Niewoehner 5, Tiffany Beyer 9, Chantelle Nuss 3, Abby Meyer 2, Morgan Brandt 2, Cassidy Pagel 12.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area prep results
Basketball

Area prep results

  • Updated

Waverly-Shell Rock had six pins Thursday as the Go-Hawks rolled to a Northeast Iowa Conference dual wrestling win.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News