Brady Happel erupted for 30 points while stuffing the stat sheet with plenty of assists, rebounds and steals as Dunkerton reached the Class 1A, District 5 semifinal with an 85-39 win over Starmont Thursday night in Dunkerton.
The Raiders will face South Winneshiek, a 58-56 winner over MFL-MarMac, 8 p.m. Tuesday in Dunkerton. Don Bosco and Wapsie Valley will play in the other substate final at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dunkerton.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 67, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 34: Four players reached double figures as Dike-New Hartford jumped out to a 25-4 lead by the end of the first quarter Thursday night in Dike, advancing to the district final.
Dane Fuller led the Wolverines with 13 points, Colton Harberts added 11 and Tim Koop and Cade Fuller finished with 10 points apiece.
D-NH will play Denver, a 47-44 winner over West Marshall, in the Class 2A, District 11 final.
Summaries
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (11-11) – Blayze Quigley 10, Kelby Olson 2, Shane Duffy 2, Jordan Jacobson 2, Landon Wurzer 2, Cody Van Engelenburg 8, James Stimson 8.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (19-1) – Tim Koop 10, Cade Fuller 10, Ryan Moore 3, Isaac Jorgensen 2, Nathan Moore 2, Parker Kiewiet 2, Noah Epley 2, Dane Fuller 13, Derek Kinney 5, Colton Harberts 11, Owen Goos 7.
STARMONT (3-19) – Graham Schuckman 3, Chris Baumgartner 8, Connor Boardman 4, Zac Conditt 11, Garrett Waterhouse 2, Henry Hamlett 11.
DUNKERTON (18-4) – Zach Johnson 22, Brady Stone 6, Tylin Williams 10, Jacob Brandt 2, Brady Happel 30, Jared Salisbury 2, Riley Tisue 7, Kolby Rich 2, Kaden Behrens 2, Gabe Heideman 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.