Dike-New Hartford, Jesup headed to state

CENTER POINT — Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford earned a berth in the Class 3A girls’ state basketball tournament with a 54-38 win over No. 12 Monticello in Saturday night’s regional finals.

The 22-1 Wolverines, take a 20-game winning streak into the state tourney in Des Moines where they will face Jesup in their opening game Monday, March 2.

Relentless defense keyed Saturday’s win. Dike-New Hartford forced the Panthers (18-6) to turn the ball over 25 times and held them 10 points below their season average.

Offensively, Morgan Weber led the Wolverines (22-1) with 22 points while Ellie Foster added 17, 12 of which came in the second half.

JESUP 53, ROLAND-STORY 47: Jesup continued its magical season by upsetting sixth-ranked Roland-Story in Saturday’s Class 3A regional finals.

The J-Hawks (20-4) built a 17-8 first quarter lead, saw Roland-Story cut it back to five points by halftime and then finished off the win in the second half.

WATERLOO WEST 60, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 26: Waterloo West buried Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a deep first-quarter hole and never let the J-Hawks out in a Class 5A girls’ regional semifinal win Saturday.