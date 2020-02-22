Dike-New Hartford, Jesup headed to state

CENTER POINT — Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford earned a berth in the Class 3A girls’ state basketball tournament with a 54-38 win over No. 12 Monticello in Saturday night’s regional finals.
The 22-1 Wolverines, take a 20-game winning streak into the state tourney in Des Moines where they will face Jesup in their opening game Monday, March 2.
Relentless defense keyed Saturday’s win. Dike-New Hartford forced the Panthers (18-6) to turn the ball over 25 times and held them 10 points below their season average.
Offensively, Morgan Weber led the Wolverines (22-1) with 22 points while Ellie Foster added 17, 12 of which came in the second half.
JESUP 53, ROLAND-STORY 47: Jesup continued its magical season by upsetting sixth-ranked Roland-Story in Saturday’s Class 3A regional finals.
The J-Hawks (20-4) built a 17-8 first quarter lead, saw Roland-Story cut it back to five points by halftime and then finished off the win in the second half.
WATERLOO WEST 60, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 26: Waterloo West buried Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a deep first-quarter hole and never let the J-Hawks out in a Class 5A girls’ regional semifinal win Saturday.
The seventh-ranked Wahawks (18-4) led 31-9 after the opening period and 43-11 by halftime against an opponent they defeated 74-23 Jan. 28.
“We forced 20-some first-half turnovers that led to some easy baskets for us,” said West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas. “We did a good job moving the ball and finding the open girl and hitting open shots. We really looked good in that first half.”
Halli Poock’s 15 points led a balanced Wahawk offense. Lauren Conrey added 12 on four 3-point baskets, and Sahara Williams finished with 14.
West will host 15-7 and 10th-ranked Urbandale, which beat Ottumwa Saturday 65-37, Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a trip to the state tournament.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 53, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 43: Waverly-Shell Rock is one win from the state tournament following Saturday’s Class 4A regional semifinals.
The sixth-ranked Go-Hawks (19-2) held Wahlert (8-15) to 14 points in the first half while building a 28-14 lead, then held off the Golden Eagles in the second half.
Waverly-Shell Rock will host Cedar Rapids Xavier in the regional finals Tuesday.
CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 62, DECORAH 18: Cedar Rapids Xavier smothered Decorah with its defense in the 4A regional semis.
Decorah (12-10) scored just six points in the first half and nine through three quarters as ninth-ranked Xavier (15-7) cruised to a 49-9 lead.
Summaries
WAT. WEST 60, C.R. JEFFERSON 26
CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON (2-20) — Aubrey Luvan 3 1-2 9, Aliyah Walker 0 0-0 0, Hannah Hoeger 2 0-0 4, Madie Denlinger 1 1-2 3, Kalyn Wise 0 0-0 0, Kanvee Kaba 0 0-0 0, Lily Schreckengast 1 0-0 2, Taylor Robinson 3 2-5 8, Zaria Larsen 0 0-0 0, Bianca Phillips 0 0-0 0, Holly Madsen 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-7 26.
WATERLOO WEST (18-4) — Lauren Conrey 4 0-0 12, Halli Poock 5 3-3 15, Sahara Williams 7 0-0 14, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Ashley Nystrom 1 1-2 3, Ajla Dzelic 1 0-0 2, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Niya McGee 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 4 0-2 8, Gabby Moore 2 2-4 6, Brianna McPoland 0 0-0 0, TaNeesa Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-11 60.
C.R. Jefferson 9 2 7 8 — 26
Wat. West 31 12 12 5 — 60
3-point goals — C.R. Jefferson 2 (Luvan 2), West 6 (Conrey 4, Poock 2). Total fouls — C.R. Jefferson 7, West 11. Fouled out — none.
DIKE-NH 54, MONTICELLO 38
MONTICELLO (18-6) — Gabrielle Steiner 4, Tori McDonald 6. Gabrielle Guilford 9, Karli Recker 6, Carly Hayen 4, Jordan Kuper 9.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (22-1) — Ellie Foster 17, Ellary Knock 4, Taylor Kvale 2, Morgan Weber 22, Katie Knock 7, Jill Eilderts 2.