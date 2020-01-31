You are the owner of this article.
Dike-New Hartford girls keep rolling
AREA PREP ROUNDUP

Dike-New Hartford girls keep rolling

Morgan Weber

JESUP -- Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford took another step toward an undefeated North Iowa Cedar League East championship with a 66-40 girls' basketball win over 14th-ranked Jesup Friday night.

The Wolverines are 13-0 with three conference games left to be played. Their only loss came early in the season to No. 2 Crestwood.

Morgan Weber had a double-double for D-NH with 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Katie Knock added 16 points and Ellie Foster 10.

Amanda Treptow led Jesup (13-4, 9-4) with 16 points.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 65, WAPSIE VALLEY 22: With a group of Wapsie Valley girls participating in a club volleyball tournament, Aplington-Parkersburg cruised to a North Iowa Cedar League win.

A total of 11 Falcons scored in the game while only three Warriors managed to get their names in the book.

Sophomore Ellie Etjen hit a personal best 17 points for A-P (8-8, 6-5).

CLARKSVILLE 62, TRIPOLI 30: Three Clarksville seniors led the way as the Indians ran their record to 13-3 overall and 8-0 in the Iowa Star North.

Janet Borchardt had 19 points, Chloe Ross 18 and Kori Wedeking  16. Olivia Miller led Tripoli (9-5, 5-5) with 13 points.

NEW HAMPTON 56, DECORAH 36: Four players scored in double figures to help New Hampton get past Decorah in Northeast Iowa action.

Kaylee Eggerichs had 16 points, Carlee Rochford 14 and Alexa Wemark and Hope McDonald 13 each for the Chickasaws (8-8, 5-5). Kylah Quandahl led Decorah (10-7, 4-6) with 12 points.

Boys' basketball

DON BOSCO 61, BAXTER 40: Don Bosco pulled away from Baxter in the second half of an Iowa Star crossover game.

The Dons (14-1) led 31-26 at halftime before breaking the game open. They got 30 points from Zach Huff, made 20 of 28 free throws and held Baxter's Cole Damman (23.0 ppg) to 10 total points and none in the second half.

DECORAH 54, NEW HAMPTON 34: Decorah improved to 12-4 overall and 7-2 in the Northeast Iowa Conference.

The Vikings got 16 points from Matthew Franzen.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 86, WAPSIE VALLEY 55: After overcoming an 11-point deficit in the third quarter, 10th-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg put things together and went on defeat Wapsie Valley.

The Warriors (10-6, 5-5) made 10 three-point shots while the Falcons (14-1, 10-1) were 17 of 22 from the line. Garrett Hempen led A-P with 16 points and Jayden Mackie added 14 while Blayde Bellis' 17 points topped Wapsie Valley.

+1 
Dike-New Hartford dnh logo prep clip

Summaries

Girls' basketball

DIKE-N. HARTFORD 66, JESUP 40

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (14-1, 13-0) -- Ellie Foster 10, Camille Landphair 2, Ellary Knock 3, Morgan Weber 23, Katie Knock 16, Sophia Hoffmann 8, Jill Eilderts 2, Abby Sohn 2.

JESUP (13-9-4) -- Natalie O'Connor 2, Alexis Larson 3, Amanda Treptow 16, Laney Pilcher 2, Kylie Winter 4, Mackenzie Butters 7, Brittany Lingenfelter 1, Mirissa Mashek 5.

APL.-PARK. 65, WAPSIE VALLEY 22

WAPSIE VALLEY (4-13, 1-12) -- Hailey Eitzenhefer 5, Mary Bodensteiner 4, Lydia Imbrongo 13.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (8-8, 6-5) -- Lily Hovenga 3, Karson DeGroote 2. Megan Johnson 10, Sommer Stotler 5, Ellen Waller 9, Seyann Luhring 3, Ellie Etjen 17, Kaitlin Cuvelier 3, Ainsley Brungard 5, Jaycie Ellis 7, Eliza Buss 1,

CLARKSVILLE 62, TRIPOLI 30

CLARKSVILLE (13-3, 8-0) -- Janet Borchardt 19, Emma Poppe 4, Chloe Ross 18, Katie Stirling 3, Cheyenne Behrends 2, Kori Wedeking 16.

TRIPOLI (9-5, 5-5) -- Olivia Miller 13, Taylor Flaig 9, Ellie Steere 2, Mallory Mueller 2, Zoe Semelroth 4.

NEW HAMPTON 56, DECORAH 36

NEW HAMPTON (8-8, 5-5) -- Carlee Rochford 14, Alexa Wemark 13, Hope McDonald 13, Kaylee Eggerichs 16.

DECORAH (10-7, 4-6) -- Ambria Pipho 3, Kylah Quandahl 12, Abby Halverson 3, Amanda Kuehner 3, Bryar Duwe 10, Emma Nierengarten 5.

Boys' basketball

DON BOSCO 61, BAXTER 40

BAXTER (11-5) -- Rory Heer 3, Cole Damman 10, Kael Johnson 5, Cael Shepley 2, Carter Nelsen 13, Cody Damman 6, Trice Clapper 1.

DON BOSCO (14-1) -- Gabe Fernandez 4, Kobe Allen 9, Lewis Havel 6, Zach Huff 30, Luke Staebell 2, Mason Denton 6, Carter Weber 4.

DECORAH 54, NEW HAMPTON 34

DECORAH (12-4, 7-2) -- Keaton Solberg 3, Joseph Bockman 4, Charlie Robinson 10, Patrick Bockman 9, Matthew Franzen 16, Logan Halverson 9, Andrew Magner 2, Gunnar Steine 1.

NEW HAMPTON (3-12, 1-8) -- Drake Wemark 7, Connor Rochford 2, Mason Lane 3, Austin Bast 2, Carter Steinlage 5, Cael Leistikow 5, Carter Ferrie 10.

APL.-PARK. 86, WAPSIE VALLEY 55

WAPSIE VALLEY (10-6, 5-5) -- Blayde Bellis 17, Kobe Risse 2, Tyler Ott 3, Casey O'Donnell 3, Kiks Rosengarten 14, Gunner Meyer 14, Parker Landsgard 2.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (14-1, 10-1) -- Jacob Kalkwarf 2, Riley Oberhauser 9, Garrett Hempen 16, Josh Haan 6, Jayden Mackie 14, Owen Thomas 7, Christian Haugstad 11.

