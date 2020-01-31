Dike-New Hartford girls keep rolling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW HAMPTON 56, DECORAH 36: Four players scored in double figures to help New Hampton get past Decorah in Northeast Iowa action.

Kaylee Eggerichs had 16 points, Carlee Rochford 14 and Alexa Wemark and Hope McDonald 13 each for the Chickasaws (8-8, 5-5). Kylah Quandahl led Decorah (10-7, 4-6) with 12 points.

Boys' basketball

DON BOSCO 61, BAXTER 40: Don Bosco pulled away from Baxter in the second half of an Iowa Star crossover game.

The Dons (14-1) led 31-26 at halftime before breaking the game open. They got 30 points from Zach Huff, made 20 of 28 free throws and held Baxter's Cole Damman (23.0 ppg) to 10 total points and none in the second half.

DECORAH 54, NEW HAMPTON 34: Decorah improved to 12-4 overall and 7-2 in the Northeast Iowa Conference.

The Vikings got 16 points from Matthew Franzen.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 86, WAPSIE VALLEY 55: After overcoming an 11-point deficit in the third quarter, 10th-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg put things together and went on defeat Wapsie Valley.