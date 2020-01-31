Dike-New Hartford girls keep rolling

JESUP -- Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford took another step toward an undefeated North Iowa Cedar League East championship with a 66-40 girls' basketball win over 14th-ranked Jesup Friday night.
The Wolverines are 13-0 with three conference games left to be played. Their only loss came early in the season to No. 2 Crestwood.
Morgan Weber had a double-double for D-NH with 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Katie Knock added 16 points and Ellie Foster 10.
Amanda Treptow led Jesup (13-4, 9-4) with 16 points.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 65, WAPSIE VALLEY 22: With a group of Wapsie Valley girls participating in a club volleyball tournament, Aplington-Parkersburg cruised to a North Iowa Cedar League win.
A total of 11 Falcons scored in the game while only three Warriors managed to get their names in the book.
Sophomore Ellie Etjen hit a personal best 17 points for A-P (8-8, 6-5).
CLARKSVILLE 62, TRIPOLI 30: Three Clarksville seniors led the way as the Indians ran their record to 13-3 overall and 8-0 in the Iowa Star North.
Janet Borchardt had 19 points, Chloe Ross 18 and Kori Wedeking 16. Olivia Miller led Tripoli (9-5, 5-5) with 13 points.
NEW HAMPTON 56, DECORAH 36: Four players scored in double figures to help New Hampton get past Decorah in Northeast Iowa action.
Kaylee Eggerichs had 16 points, Carlee Rochford 14 and Alexa Wemark and Hope McDonald 13 each for the Chickasaws (8-8, 5-5). Kylah Quandahl led Decorah (10-7, 4-6) with 12 points.
Boys' basketball
DON BOSCO 61, BAXTER 40: Don Bosco pulled away from Baxter in the second half of an Iowa Star crossover game.
The Dons (14-1) led 31-26 at halftime before breaking the game open. They got 30 points from Zach Huff, made 20 of 28 free throws and held Baxter's Cole Damman (23.0 ppg) to 10 total points and none in the second half.
DECORAH 54, NEW HAMPTON 34: Decorah improved to 12-4 overall and 7-2 in the Northeast Iowa Conference.
The Vikings got 16 points from Matthew Franzen.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 86, WAPSIE VALLEY 55: After overcoming an 11-point deficit in the third quarter, 10th-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg put things together and went on defeat Wapsie Valley.
The Warriors (10-6, 5-5) made 10 three-point shots while the Falcons (14-1, 10-1) were 17 of 22 from the line. Garrett Hempen led A-P with 16 points and Jayden Mackie added 14 while Blayde Bellis' 17 points topped Wapsie Valley.
