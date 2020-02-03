Dike-New Hartford girls clinch title

DIKE -- Dike-New Hartford clinched its fifth North Iowa Cedar League East girls' basketball championship in seven years Monday with a 70-36 blowout of Aplington-Parkersburg.

The Wolverines, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, trailed 15-14 after the first quarter before turning the game around with their man-to-man defense.

Ellie Foster had 27 points to lead the offense for Dike-New Hartford (17-1, 14-0). Katie Knock added 13 and Ellary Knock 11. Megan Johnson's 12 points paced Aplington-Parkersburg (8-9, 6-6).

DENVER 54, HUDSON 51: Denver pulled out a 54-51 North Iowa Cedar League win over Hudson in the fourth quarter.

The game was tied 23-23 at halftime and Hudson (13-5, 10-4) led by a point heading into the final eight minutes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ashlynn Kuhn scored 17 points and Abby Gaudian 12 for the Pirates.

Denver improved to 12-7 and 9-5.

Boys' basketball

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 65, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 60: Dike-New Hartford dealt eighth-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg's title hopes a slight blow in a back-and-forth North Iowa Cedar League battle.