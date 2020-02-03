Dike-New Hartford girls clinch title

DIKE -- Dike-New Hartford clinched its fifth North Iowa Cedar League East girls' basketball championship in seven years Monday with a 70-36 blowout of Aplington-Parkersburg.
The Wolverines, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, trailed 15-14 after the first quarter before turning the game around with their man-to-man defense.
Ellie Foster had 27 points to lead the offense for Dike-New Hartford (17-1, 14-0). Katie Knock added 13 and Ellary Knock 11. Megan Johnson's 12 points paced Aplington-Parkersburg (8-9, 6-6).
DENVER 54, HUDSON 51: Denver pulled out a 54-51 North Iowa Cedar League win over Hudson in the fourth quarter.
The game was tied 23-23 at halftime and Hudson (13-5, 10-4) led by a point heading into the final eight minutes.
Ashlynn Kuhn scored 17 points and Abby Gaudian 12 for the Pirates.
Denver improved to 12-7 and 9-5.
Boys' basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 65, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 60: Dike-New Hartford dealt eighth-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg's title hopes a slight blow in a back-and-forth North Iowa Cedar League battle.
The game was tied 28-28 at halftime and A-P (14-2, 10-2) led 47-46 after three quarters. D-NH (14-3, 10-3) took the lead with about six minutes remaining and protected it the rest of the way.
Dane Fuller led a balanced Wolverines offense with 14 points while Nathan Moore and Derek Kinney add 13 each and Landen Sullivan 10. Josh Haan had 17 points for A-P, followed by Jayden Mackie with 15 and Owen Thomas with 10.
