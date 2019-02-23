GILBERT — Dike-New Hartford left no doubt Saturday afternoon as the Wolverines raced to a berth in the Class 2A boys’ state basketball tournament with an 81-53 blowout of Madrid.
The seventh-ranked Wolverines will take a 21-1 record to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. Madrid finished its season 16-6.
Third-ranked South Hamilton defeated New Hampton 63-31 in another 2A substate. South Hamilton advances with a 21-1 record while New Hampton finishes 12-12.
New Hampton led 13-11 after one quarter, but the Hawks took control in the second and third periods when they outscored the Chickasaws 37-8. In a 1A substate final Saturday, fourth-ranked Montezuma (21-1) ended Grundy Center’s storybook run, 64-55.
Grundy Center built a 38-24 halftime lead, but Montezuma erupted for 40 second-half points to win it. Grundy Center, which turned the season around after a 2-8 start, finished 12-11.
Prince of Peace denied Dunkerton a trip to state with a 63-60 victory. Prince of Peace takes a 20-3 record to Des Moines, while Dunkerton closes at 20-5.
