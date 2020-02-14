You are the owner of this article.
Dike-New Hartford boys romp into postseason
AREA PREP ROUNDUP

Dike-New Hartford boys romp into postseason

DIKE -- Dike-New Hartford put the finishing touches on a 17-4 regular season Friday with a 72-53 rout of West Marshall in a North Iowa Cedar League crossover game.

The Wolverines raced out to a 44-22 halftime lead and were never threatened.

Three players scored in double figures for D-NH. Parker Kiewiet had 15 points and Dane Fuller and Landen Sullivan chipped in 13 each as nine Wolverines contributed points.

West Marshall ended its regular season 5-16.

DECORAH 58, CHARLES CITY 53: Decorah won its first Northeast Iowa Conference title since 1998 Friday when the Vikings slipped by Charles City.

The game was tight throughout and was 25-25 at halftime. Decorah took a 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter and never gave it up. Joseph Bockman led the Vikings (16-4, 10-2) with 19 points whikle J.J. Ritter had 16 for Charles City (10-9, 9-3).

Girls' basketball

DECORAH 44, CHARLES CITY 33: Decorah put together a strong defensive effort and an efficient offensive night to wrap up the regular season with a Northeast Iowa Conference win.

Emma Nierengarten's 15 points led the Vikings (11-9, 6-7) while Abigail Milburn added 11.

Dike-New Hartford dnh logo prep clip

Summaries

Boys' basketball

DIKE-N.H. 72, WEST MARSHALL 53

WEST MARSHALL (5-16) -- Caleb Keigan 15, Qwinton Wilder 8, Kinnick Christensen 2, Brayden Evertsen 2, Gabe Jones 11, Manny Lazard 15.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (17-4) -- AJ Wegener 9, Zak Wauters 9, Landen Sullivan 13, Parker Kiewiet 15, Noah Epley 3, Dane Fuller 13, Derek Kinney 6, Jacob Stockdale 2, Matt Reinicke 2.

DECORAH 58, CHARLES CITY 53

CHARLES CITY (10-9, 9-3) -- J.J. Ritter 15, Ian Collins 2, Chase Law 5, Marcus Cranshaw 12, Bradley Andrews 9, Kaden Barry 3, Tait Arndt 7.

DECORAH (16-4, 10-2) -- Keaton Solberg 4, Joseph Bockman 19, Charlie Robinson 5, Patrick Bockman 6, Matthew Franzen 8, Logan Halverson 8, Andrew Magner 8.

Girls' basketball

DECORAH 44, CHARLES CITY 33

CHARLES CITY (5-16, 2-10) -- Lynn Hoeft 4, Dani Stock 8, Lydie Staudt 5, Liz Fiser 5, Mackenzy Bilharz 3, Lauren Connell 8.

DECORAH (11-9, 6-7) -- Kylah Quandahl 2, Abigail Milburn 11, Bryar Duwe 8, Emma Nierengarten 15, Haley Gossman 8.

