Dike-New Hartford boys romp into postseason

DIKE -- Dike-New Hartford put the finishing touches on a 17-4 regular season Friday with a 72-53 rout of West Marshall in a North Iowa Cedar League crossover game.

The Wolverines raced out to a 44-22 halftime lead and were never threatened.

Three players scored in double figures for D-NH. Parker Kiewiet had 15 points and Dane Fuller and Landen Sullivan chipped in 13 each as nine Wolverines contributed points.

West Marshall ended its regular season 5-16.

DECORAH 58, CHARLES CITY 53: Decorah won its first Northeast Iowa Conference title since 1998 Friday when the Vikings slipped by Charles City.

The game was tight throughout and was 25-25 at halftime. Decorah took a 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter and never gave it up. Joseph Bockman led the Vikings (16-4, 10-2) with 19 points whikle J.J. Ritter had 16 for Charles City (10-9, 9-3).

Girls' basketball

DECORAH 44, CHARLES CITY 33: Decorah put together a strong defensive effort and an efficient offensive night to wrap up the regular season with a Northeast Iowa Conference win.