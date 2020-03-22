Depth defines 2020 boys' basketball all-metro team

Talent permeated throughout the metro boys’ basketball scene this past season.

Cedar Falls placed third after making its third consecutive trip to state and finished with a 23-3 record.

Waterloo West was responsible for two of those Cedar Falls losses. The Wahawks went undefeated against metro opponents and put together a 20-3 record that marked one of the best seasons in school history.

Upside emerged from a young core within Waterloo East’s roster.

Columbus tripled its win total from last season and Waterloo Christian made a leap from one to 10 victories.

The 2020 all-metro basketball team includes returning first team selection Josh Ollendieck of Cedar Falls. The Truman State recruit and Mississippi Division Player of the Year averaged 11.6 points and knocked down 41% of his 3-point looks.

Ollendieck was joined on the first team by teammate Landon Wolf who averaged 11.8 points, shot 44% from distance and 91.4% from the free throw line. Cedar Falls center Chase Courbat also secured a first team spot after averaging 10 points, 6.5 rebounds and nearly two blocked shots per game.

Balance defined West’s talented team, led by an unselfish senior class.

