Depth defines 2020 boys' basketball all-metro team

Talent permeated throughout the metro boys’ basketball scene this past season.
Cedar Falls placed third after making its third consecutive trip to state and finished with a 23-3 record.
Waterloo West was responsible for two of those Cedar Falls losses. The Wahawks went undefeated against metro opponents and put together a 20-3 record that marked one of the best seasons in school history.
Upside emerged from a young core within Waterloo East’s roster.
Columbus tripled its win total from last season and Waterloo Christian made a leap from one to 10 victories.
The 2020 all-metro basketball team includes returning first team selection Josh Ollendieck of Cedar Falls. The Truman State recruit and Mississippi Division Player of the Year averaged 11.6 points and knocked down 41% of his 3-point looks.
Ollendieck was joined on the first team by teammate Landon Wolf who averaged 11.8 points, shot 44% from distance and 91.4% from the free throw line. Cedar Falls center Chase Courbat also secured a first team spot after averaging 10 points, 6.5 rebounds and nearly two blocked shots per game.
Balance defined West’s talented team, led by an unselfish senior class.
You have free articles remaining.
Defensive stopper DeQuavion Walker and accurate shooting Isaiah Johnson elevated from the second to first team. Walker averaged a team-high 13.5 points to go with two steals per game. Johnson scored 10.8 points a game on 52.4% shooting from the field and 43.8% from distance.
West’s rebounding and assists leader Jaden Keller joined a valuable do-it-all contributor Caleb Haag on the second team.
Metro assists leader Trey Campbell of Cedar Falls also secured a second team spot.
East junior Ramir Scott (15.3 points per game) and sophomore Trevion LaBeaux (14.8 points per game) returned to the second team. Scott knocked down nearly two 3-pointers a game, while LaBeaux was the Trojans’ top rebounder and shot blocker in addition to shooting 56.5% from the field.
Talent extended into the honorable mention selections.
Waterloo Christian senior John Zwack drew the attention of multiple defenders and still averaged 19.6 points a game, including a 50-point outburst. Junior Dominick Jones will return as the Regents’ top perimeter scorer next season.
Waterloo Columbus’ Cannon Butler averaged a near double-double of 13 points and 9.6 rebounds, while Charlie Dugan put up 10 points a game.
West’s senior starter Antonio Alexander shot 49.7% from the field and was a valuable defender, while sixth man Amar Kuljuhovic provided a strong presence inside.
Seniors Ben Sernett, with lock-down defense, and Jaxon Heth, with an added perimeter threat, played key roles in Cedar Falls’ success.
East’s freshman Martez Wiggley and junior Brian Keene will be valuable returning pieces to the Trojans’ equation next season.