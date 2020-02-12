Denver tops D-NH in thriller

DIKE -- Denver got 21 points apiece from Isaac Besh and Kyler Matthias and edged Dike-New Hartford 73-64 in a North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball game Tuesday.

The Cyclones (14-6, 13-3), coming off a loss at Aplington-Parkersburg Friday in a battle for first place, edged in front 36-31 at halftime and kept the Wolverines (16-4, 12-4) just out of reach. D-NH got as close as three points with six minutes remaining, but Denver converted its free throws down the stretch.

Matthias had 19 of his 21 points in the first half, then Besh heated up and scored 15 of his points in the second half. Luke Prendergast added 15 points and Will Curtis 10 for the Cyclones.

Drew Sonnenberg led D-NH with 17 points while Dane Fuller had 14, Zak Wauters 12 and Parker Kiewiet 10.

DON BOSCO 74, CLARKSVILLE 42: Senior Zach Huff scored 40 points to power Don Bosco past Clarksville. The Dons (16-5) wrapped up the Iowa Star North title with an 11-1 league mark.

Huff made six 3s and 20 of his points in the third quarter.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 70, HUDSON 57: Aplington-Parkersburg capped a grueling final stretch of the season with a win Tuesday that gave the Falcons their third NICL East championship in six years.