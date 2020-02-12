Denver tops D-NH in thriller

DIKE -- Denver got 21 points apiece from Isaac Besh and Kyler Matthias and edged Dike-New Hartford 73-64 in a North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball game Tuesday.
The Cyclones (14-6, 13-3), coming off a loss at Aplington-Parkersburg Friday in a battle for first place, edged in front 36-31 at halftime and kept the Wolverines (16-4, 12-4) just out of reach. D-NH got as close as three points with six minutes remaining, but Denver converted its free throws down the stretch.
Matthias had 19 of his 21 points in the first half, then Besh heated up and scored 15 of his points in the second half. Luke Prendergast added 15 points and Will Curtis 10 for the Cyclones.
Drew Sonnenberg led D-NH with 17 points while Dane Fuller had 14, Zak Wauters 12 and Parker Kiewiet 10.
DON BOSCO 74, CLARKSVILLE 42: Senior Zach Huff scored 40 points to power Don Bosco past Clarksville. The Dons (16-5) wrapped up the Iowa Star North title with an 11-1 league mark.
Huff made six 3s and 20 of his points in the third quarter.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 70, HUDSON 57: Aplington-Parkersburg capped a grueling final stretch of the season with a win Tuesday that gave the Falcons their third NICL East championship in six years.
It was the 10th game in 16 days for A-P, which won nine of those contests.
The ninth-ranked Falcons (19-2, 14-2) jumped to a 28-8 lead Tuesday, but the Pirates cut in the 34-28 at the half. That was as close as the score would get.
Six Falcons scored nine points or more with Jayden Mackie leading the way with 18. Hudson (8-11, 5-10) got 19 points from Jerin Ugrin.
DECORAH 82, WAUKON 40: Decorah set up a Friday showdown against Charles City for the Northeast Iowa Conference title with a rout of Waukon Tuesday.
The Vikings (15-4, 9-2) led 42-13 at halftime and were never threatened. Five players scored in double figures, led by Charlie Bockman and Matthew Franzen with 14 each.
Girls' basketball
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 45, HUDSON 35: Aplington-Parkersburg earned a split of two regular-season games against Hudson.
The Falcons (11-11, 9-7) jumped to an 8-2 lead early in the first and never trailed. A-P made 18 of 21 free throws, including 11 of 12 by Sophia Jungling, who led the Falcons with 15 points.
The same teams tangle again Tuesday in their postseason opener.
WAUKON 53, DECORAH 42: Waukon edged ahead in the second quarter and held off Decorah in a battle for third place in the Northeast Iowa Conference.
It was 29-27 at halftime, but Decorah (10-9, 4-7) was never able to overtake the Indians (13-8, 7-5).
AGWSR 47, COLO-NESCO 44: AGWSR had three players scored in double figures and edged Colo-Nesco in a non-conference game.
Alyssa Hames had 15 points, Rachel Sicard 12 and Grace Finger 10 for the Cougars. Both teams are now 16-5.
