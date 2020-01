Denver pulls out OT win over Columbus

DENVER -- Denver made 26 free throws Monday night and needed them all to slip past Waterloo Columbus 48-46 in an overtime North Iowa Cedar League girls' basketball battle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Sailors were whistled for 31 fouls to 15 for the Cyclones, who went 26 of 42 from the line. Four Columbus players fouled out, including three starters early in the third quarter.

The Sailors (6-10, 4-7) led for most of regulation against an opponent that defeated them by 41 points earlier this season. The Cyclones didn't take the lead until late in the fourth quarter, and Columbus junior Ella Clasen hit a big free throw to force the overtime.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0