Denver girls reach regional finals

DELHI -- Denver stormed back from a double-digit deficit and overtook Aplington-Parkersburg 52-47 in overtime Friday in a Class 2A girls' basketball regional semifinal.
The Cyclones and Falcons split two North Iowa Cedar League regular-season matchups, and A-P was in command Friday after making seven 3-point goals and building a lead as large as 16 points in the first half.
The Falcons took a 13-point advantage to halftime, but Denver regrouped.
The Cyclones' defense held A-P scoreless for stretches of six minutes and five minutes while they chipped away at the deficit.
You have free articles remaining.
With a minute remaining in the game, Rachel Hennessey pulled Denver within 42-40, and Sydney Eggena then tied the score at 42 after the Falcons missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity.
In the overtime period, Rachel Hennessy had a pair of traditional three-point plays to give Denver a 46-44 lead. Jaycie Ellis answered with a three-point play of her own to give A-P a 47-46 edge, but Denver then scored the final six points of the game.
Eggena led all scorers with 16 while Hennessey added 13. Karson DeGroote and Megan Johnson each scored 11 for the Falcons (12-12).
Denver (16-8) takes on Grundy Center (16-7) Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Waterloo West High School for a state tournament berth. Grundy Center ended MFL/MarMac's 20-game winning streak Friday, 56-43.
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
This week's Preps to Watch represent Waterloo West, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg high schools.
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.