Denver girls reach regional finals

DELHI -- Denver stormed back from a double-digit deficit and overtook Aplington-Parkersburg 52-47 in overtime Friday in a Class 2A girls' basketball regional semifinal.

The Cyclones and Falcons split two North Iowa Cedar League regular-season matchups, and A-P was in command Friday after making seven 3-point goals and building a lead as large as 16 points in the first half.

The Falcons took a 13-point advantage to halftime, but Denver regrouped.

The Cyclones' defense held A-P scoreless for stretches of six minutes and five minutes while they chipped away at the deficit.

With a minute remaining in the game, Rachel Hennessey pulled Denver within 42-40, and Sydney Eggena then tied the score at 42 after the Falcons missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity.

In the overtime period, Rachel Hennessy had a pair of traditional three-point plays to give Denver a 46-44 lead. Jaycie Ellis answered with a three-point play of her own to give A-P a 47-46 edge, but Denver then scored the final six points of the game.

Eggena led all scorers with 16 while Hennessey added 13. Karson DeGroote and Megan Johnson each scored 11 for the Falcons (12-12).