Denver boys rally past Union

LA PORTE CITY -- Denver rallied from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Union Community 41-36 in a back-and-forth North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball battle Friday.
The Cyclones led 19-14 at halftime, but the Knights charged back to take a 31-24 lead after three quarters before Denver seized momentum again in the fourth.
Bryce Phelps led Denver (8-4) with 21 points, while Devin Reel's 12 paced Union (2-11).
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 50, HUDSON 38: Dike-New Hartford’s 20-point second quarter was the difference as the Wolverines turned back Hudson in North Iowa Cedar League action.
D-NH led by two after the first period, but stretched the margin to 31-20 by halftime and outscored the Pirates 10-3 in the third quarter.
Dane Fuller's 12 points for the Wolverines (11-3, 7-3) led all scorers.
Hudson fell to 6-5 and 4-5.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 57, DECORAH 46: Hogan Hansen piled up 27 points and Keaton Farmer 21 to lead Waverly-Shell Rock to a Northeast Iowa Conference win over Decorah.
The Go-Hawks (6-6, 6-2) outscored the Vikings (9-4, 5-2) 19-4 from the free-throw line.
Logan Halverson led three Decorah players in double figures with 13 points.
Girls' basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 68, HUDSON 42: Class 3A's top-ranked Dike-New Hartford kept its conference record unblemished with a win over Hudson.
Four players scored in double figures for the Wolverines (13-1, 12-0). Ellie Foster led the way with 16, Morgan Weber had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Katie Knock chipped in 12 points and Sophia Hoffmann added 10.
D-NH made 11 3-point goals on the night.
The Pirates (11-3 overall) maintained at least a share of second place in the NICL East with an 8-3 mark.
