Denver boys rally past Union

LA PORTE CITY -- Denver rallied from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Union Community 41-36 in a back-and-forth North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball battle Friday.

The Cyclones led 19-14 at halftime, but the Knights charged back to take a 31-24 lead after three quarters before Denver seized momentum again in the fourth.

Bryce Phelps led Denver (8-4) with 21 points, while Devin Reel's 12 paced Union (2-11).

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 50, HUDSON 38: Dike-New Hartford’s 20-point second quarter was the difference as the Wolverines turned back Hudson in North Iowa Cedar League action.

D-NH led by two after the first period, but stretched the margin to 31-20 by halftime and outscored the Pirates 10-3 in the third quarter.

Dane Fuller's 12 points for the Wolverines (11-3, 7-3) led all scorers.

Hudson fell to 6-5 and 4-5.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 57, DECORAH 46: Hogan Hansen piled up 27 points and Keaton Farmer 21 to lead Waverly-Shell Rock to a Northeast Iowa Conference win over Decorah.

The Go-Hawks (6-6, 6-2) outscored the Vikings (9-4, 5-2) 19-4 from the free-throw line.