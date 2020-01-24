You are the owner of this article.
Denver boys rally past Union
AREA PREP ROUNDUP

Denver boys rally past Union

prep-logo-denver

LA PORTE CITY -- Denver rallied from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Union Community 41-36 in a back-and-forth North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball battle Friday.

The Cyclones led 19-14 at halftime, but the Knights charged back to take a 31-24 lead after three quarters before Denver seized momentum again in the fourth.

Bryce Phelps led Denver (8-4) with 21 points, while Devin Reel's 12 paced Union (2-11).

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 50, HUDSON 38: Dike-New Hartford’s 20-point second quarter was the difference as the Wolverines turned back Hudson in North Iowa Cedar League action.

D-NH led by two after the first period, but stretched the margin to 31-20 by halftime and outscored the Pirates 10-3 in the third quarter.

Dane Fuller's 12 points for the Wolverines (11-3, 7-3) led all scorers.

Hudson fell to 6-5 and 4-5.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 57, DECORAH 46: Hogan Hansen piled up 27 points and Keaton Farmer 21 to lead Waverly-Shell Rock to a Northeast Iowa Conference win over Decorah.

The Go-Hawks (6-6, 6-2) outscored the Vikings (9-4, 5-2) 19-4 from the free-throw line.

Logan Halverson led three Decorah players in double figures with 13 points.

Girls' basketball

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 68, HUDSON 42: Class 3A's top-ranked Dike-New Hartford kept its conference record unblemished with a win over Hudson.

Four players scored in double figures for the Wolverines (13-1, 12-0). Ellie Foster led the way with 16, Morgan Weber had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Katie Knock chipped in 12 points and Sophia Hoffmann added 10.

D-NH made 11 3-point goals on the night.

The Pirates (11-3 overall) maintained at least a share of second place in the NICL East with an 8-3 mark.

Summaries

Girls' basketball

DIKE-NEW HART. 68, HUDSON 42

HUDSON (11-3, 8-3) -- Morgan Galbraith 5, Maddie McKenna 7, Abby Gaudian 7, Madison Michael 8, Jessica Carolan 4, Sara Hansen 4, Ashlynn Kuhn 7.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (13-1, 12-0) -- Ellie Foster 16, Ellary Knock 5, Taylor Kvale 7, Morgan Weber 15, Katie Knock 12, Sophia Hoffmann 10, Taya Curtis 1, Abby Sohn 2.

Boys' basketball

DIKE-NEW HART. 50, HUDSON 38

HUDSON (6-5, 4-5) -- Wiley Souhrada 3, Jerin Ugrin 2, Sam Hansen 9, Ben Kelly 4, Payton Stuart 2, Drew Stanfield 2, Bryce Griffin 6, Carter Swope 10.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (11-3, 7-3) -- AJ Wegener 9, Nathan Moore 1, Zak Wauters 11, Landen Sullivan 4, Parker Kiewiet 4, Drew Sonnenberg 2, Dane Fuller 12, Derek Kinney 7.

WAVERLY-S.R. 57, DECORAH 46

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (6-6, 6-2) -- Keaton Farmer 21, Brady Ramker 1, Ethan Flege 4, Hogan Hansen 27, Caleb Burks 4.

DECORAH (9-4, 5-2) -- Keaton Solberg 2, Joseph Bockman 5, Charlie Robinson 10, Patrick Bockman 12, Matthew Franzen 3, Logan Halverson 13, Andrew Magner 1.

