Defending champ Boyden-Hull ends Aplington-Parkersburg's memorable run in state semifinal

DES MOINES – Aplington-Parkersburg coach Aaron Thomas called a timeout with his team down nine and 12 seconds remaining during Thursday’s Class 2A state semifinal against Boyden-Hull.
Comets’ senior Marcus Kelderman fielded a lengthy pass out of the break and put an exclamation point on his team’s impressive second half with a dunk as Boyden-Hull returned to the title game with a 77-66 victory over the Falcons inside Wells Fargo Arena.
While the top-ranked defending state champions ultimately prevailed, extending their win streak to 33, Aplington-Parkersburg (22-4) finished this breakthrough season on the heels of first round district exits the previous two postseasons. These Falcons competed until the final buzzer.
“Nobody thought at the beginning of the year that we’d be playing to go to the state title game and playing the number one team and be in an up-and-down game,” AP’s Jayden Mackie said, after backing up his 34-point state debut with a team-high 21 points on 9 of 17 shooting against Boyden-Hull. “We played our hearts out. … It’s awesome to make it this far, especially when nobody thought we’d be this far in the first place.”
Boyden-Hull (26-0) was bottled up through the first half, making just 9 of 26 field goal attempts. Aplington-Parkersburg’s defense not only contested shots early, but also forced six of the Comets’ 11 turnovers in the opening quarter.
Elijah Switzer came up with a steal and found Mackie in transition before Owen Thomas added a steal and layup at the end of an 8-0 run that gave AP its largest lead of seven points near the end of the opening stanza. The Falcons, however, were unable to build on that strong defensive start as they were held to seven points in the second quarter and trailed 22-20 at intermission.
The game opened up out of intermission and Boyden-Hull rarely missed while pouring on 55 second-half points. Led by its all-state duo of Kelderman and Tanner Te Slaa – a versatile 6-foot-4 point guard – the Comets knocked down 15 of 21 second half field goal attempts. That efficiency included connections on 5 of 9 3-point shots with Boyden-Hull finishing 22 of 25 from the free throw line to prevent any doors from opening.
Te Slaa tallied a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds. Kelderman added 22 points.
Aplington-Parkersburg used 3-pointers from Gavin Thomas and Mackie, along with a pair of Owen Thomas free throws, to cut a nine point early fourth-quarter deficit to three with 5:51 remaining.
Boyden-Hull responded.
A steal by Kelderman in the low post led to a transition 3-pointer from Bryan Zylstra – who finished 3 of 4 from deep off the bench – and Boyden-Hull led by at least five for the remainder of the contest.
“To their credit, they had guys step up and make shots,” Aaron Thomas said. “They made 3’s, made some tough plays. Unfortunately we just didn’t make enough baskets. But I’m proud of this group, proud of the effort.
“I think nobody but the guys in our locker room thought we’d be playing down here. It doesn’t make it hurt any less because this was a special group without a doubt.”
Aaron Thomas mentioned his senior class as the leaders helping to make this season special. Owen Thomas finished his final game playing for his dad with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Owen’s freshman brother, Gavin Thomas, added 12 points.
Josh Haan joined Owen Thomas as the seniors within a team that had contributors from every grade.
“Our two senior leaders were selfless,” Aaron Thomas said. “They led by example, they worked hard and they were able to make a team gel that had freshmen that played, sophomores that played, juniors that played. They were a connected group. To get down here, that’s been the recipe the three years we’ve been able to get here (to state) at AP is our connected teams that are about the team. … That starts with your seniors.”
Added Mackie, “Whenever my head was down or anybody’s heads are down, Josh and Owen are always there and they always kept their heads up and always stayed calm in situations.”
Coaching a team that hasn’t lost in over a year, Boyden-Hull coach Bill Francis certainly felt his players were tested on Thursday in Des Moines.
“We had to get used to that length and athleticism,” Francis said, addressing the challenge AP provided. “They spread out the shooters and Mackie can shoot it, he can take you on the dribble. Winning the rebounding battle was our first goal, and we did that (32-20). That’s a really good basketball team. We knew that coming in and they didn’t prove us wrong.”
Boyden-Hull 77, Aplington-Parkersburg 66
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (22-4)—Jayden Mackie 9-17 0-0 21, Gavin Thomas 3-6 4-4 12, Garrett Hempen 3-11 2-2 8, Josh Haan 0-1 1-4 1, Owen Thomas 4-7 4-4 15, Elijah Switzer 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper Hoff 1-2 0-0 3, Christian Haugstad 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 23-49 11-14 66.
BOYDEN-HULL (26-0)—Dylan Francis 2-4 0-0 5, Marcus Kelderman 8-13 4-5 22, Kody Noble 2-4 0-0 4, Tanner Te Slaa 5-13 13-14 24, Dayton Brunsting 2-4 3-4 7, Drew Van Roekel 0-0 0-0 0, Bryan Zylstra 5-9 2-2 15. Totals 24-47 22-25 77.
Aplington-Parkersburg 13 7 19 27—66
Boyden-Hull 8 14 23 22—77
3-point goals—AP 9-19 (Makie 3-6, G. Thomas 2-4, Hempen 0-3, O. Thomas 3-4, Hoff 1-2), BH 7-17 (Francis 1-3, Kelderman 2-4, Te Slaa 1-6, Zylstra 3-4). Rebounds—AP 20 (O. Thomas 10), BH 32 (Te Slaa 11). Assists—AP 12 (Hempen 5), BH 15 (Brunsting 5). Blocks—AP 1 (Haan), BH 3 (Brunsting 2). Steals—AP 7 (O. Thomas 2), BH 4 (Kelderman, Te Slaa 2). Turnovers—AP 10, BH 11. Fouls—AP 21, BH 12. Fouled out—O. Thomas.