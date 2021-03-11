Defending champ Boyden-Hull ends Aplington-Parkersburg's memorable run in state semifinal

“To their credit, they had guys step up and make shots,” Aaron Thomas said. “They made 3’s, made some tough plays. Unfortunately we just didn’t make enough baskets. But I’m proud of this group, proud of the effort.

“I think nobody but the guys in our locker room thought we’d be playing down here. It doesn’t make it hurt any less because this was a special group without a doubt.”

Aaron Thomas mentioned his senior class as the leaders helping to make this season special. Owen Thomas finished his final game playing for his dad with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Owen’s freshman brother, Gavin Thomas, added 12 points.

Josh Haan joined Owen Thomas as the seniors within a team that had contributors from every grade.

“Our two senior leaders were selfless,” Aaron Thomas said. “They led by example, they worked hard and they were able to make a team gel that had freshmen that played, sophomores that played, juniors that played. They were a connected group. To get down here, that’s been the recipe the three years we’ve been able to get here (to state) at AP is our connected teams that are about the team. … That starts with your seniors.”