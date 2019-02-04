DIKE — Aplington-Parkersburg didn’t get the shot coach Aaron Thomas would have preferred in the waning seconds of Monday’s showdown against Dike-New Hartford.
At the same time, Thomas knew one shot didn’t lose the basketball game.
Just before the final buzzer, A-P senior Carter Cuvelier launched a 3-point attempt that glanced off the side of the rim to preserve a 53-50 victory for ninth-ranked Dike-New Hartford in a North Iowa Cedar League thriller.
In the opening act, D-NH (15-2, 13-2) avenged one of its two losses in the girls’ game, winning its 12th consecutive game, 72-52, in a battle of the 10th- and 12th-ranked Class 2A teams.
“I told the guys that was bad coaching,” Thomas said of the final play of the boys’ game. “We’ve got to get organized so there is no question what we are running in that spot.
“No game comes down to one shot, one possession. When you go 6 of 14 from the free throw line, you are not going to win close games.”
Dike-New Hartford, which throttled A-P 71-45 in December, found itself in a much tougher fight Monday. The Wolverines (16-1, 13-1)) trailed after one, 14-8, and trailed at halftime 21-18 as the Falcons (13-4, 11-2) matched them run for run.
“I thought they started well and we had to battle back,” D-NH head coach Greg Moore said.
The game entered the fourth quarter tied 38-38, and D-NH appeared to seize control as it opened the final stanza with a 7-0 run capped by an Owen Goos’ lay-up.
But then the tide turned in A-P’s favor as the Falcons scored the next eight points to retake the lead, 46-45, with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left. However, during that 8-0 run, A-P missed five free throws.
“I was proud of the way we competed, it was a great atmosphere,” Thomas said. “We defended so much better. We rebounded much better. We won the battle on the offensive glass.
“Free throws ...”
The lead traded hands twice more before Cade Fuller scored on a lay-up with 1:15 to go, his 26th point and 17th of the second half, to give D-NH the lead for good at 49-48.
“We built a seven-, eight-point lead in the fourth quarter and were feeling pretty good about it, and then they hit some big shots,” Moore added. “Fortunately, we hit some free throws down the stretch.
“Good contributions from everyone, again.”
Cuvelier led the Falcons, who host top-ranked Class 1A Grand View Christian tonight, with 16 points.
In the opener, D-NH started the game on a 13-0 run, and while A-P (18-2, 13-2) righted the ship, it was a hole to big to dig out from.
It started with a jolt from the duo of Ellie Foster and Morgan Weber, who connected on six 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Wolverines stormed out to a 27-15 lead. Foster had 16 of her game-high 30 points, one off the D-NH school record, in the first quarter while Weber hit four 3-pointers in the opening half.
“The thing I love about my girls is they are not shy, they are not shy to pull the trigger,” Wolverines head coach Bruce Dall said.
DNH has not lost since A-P beat the Wolverines 50-35 on Dec. 11 when D-NH committed 28 turnovers and was harrassed by Falcons guard Sophia Jungling.
Jungling had her moments defensively Monday and scored 27 points, but the Wolverines made sure they knew where she was at all times on both ends of the floor.
“We had a lot of turnovers the last game,” Foster said. “We really practiced knowing where Jungling was because she is so quick.”
A-P got as close as 21-14 late in the first quarter and narrowed its margin to 47-39 on a Jungling lay-up with 1:47 left in the third quarter, but D-NH scored the final six points of the third and opened the fourth on a 7-2 run to pull away.
“They got off to a really good start. We didn’t identify their shooters ... we knew going in the Knock (Katie), Foster and Weber girls were going to be their players and we didn’t identify them,” Falcons head coach Jason Berkey said.
“They got rolling. Give them credit. Got out 13-0, and we kind of weathered the storm there the rest of the first half, but we just can’t get down against a good team like that.”
Foster, Weber and Knock combined for 56 of D-NH’s 72 points.
Summaries
Girls
DIKE-N.H 72, APL.-PARKERSBURG 52
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (18-2) — Sophia Jungling 7-18 10-13 27, Megan Johnson 1-3 3-5 5, Jenna Bruns 5-11 0-0 15, Avari Everts 1-4 0-0 3, Jaycie Ellis 0-2 0-0 0, McKenna Oldenburger 0-3 0-0 0, Ainsley Brungard 0-0 0-0 0, Karson DeGroote 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 15-47 13-18 52.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (15-2) — Ellie Foster12-19 3-3 30, Morgan Weber 5-7 3-3 17, Katie Knock 2-5 5-8 9, Carlee Dove 6-11 0-0 12, Abby Sohn 0-1 0-0 0, Jill Eilderts 0-2 0-0 0, Rylee Wessely 0-2 1-2 1, Sophia Hoffmann 0-3 0-0 0, Sydney Latwesen 0-2 2-2 2, Taylor Kvale 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 25-54 15-20 72.
Apl.-Park. 15 11 13 13 — 52
Dike-N.H. 27 12 14 19 — 72
3-point goals — Aplington-Parkersburg 8 (Jungling 4, Bruns 4). Dike-New Hartford 7 (Foster 3, Weber 4). Total fouls — Aplington-Parkersburg 18, Dike-New Hartford 14. Fouled out — Everts.
Boys
DIKE-N.H. 53, APL.-PARKERSBURG 50
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (13-4) — Aaron Bartels 1-4 0-0 3, Aaron Price 2-6 1-2 6, Carter Cuvelier 6-19 3-5 16, Sam Bachman 2-4 0-0 6, Junior Bodden 2-9 2-4 7, Riley Oberhauser 2-5 0-0 4, Joshua Haan 4-6 0-3 8, Owen Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 6-14 50.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (16-1) — Tim Koop 0-4 2-2 2, Cade Fuller 8-19 7-7 26, Dane Fuller 3-7 2-2 10, Derek Kinney 0-7 2-2 2, Colton Harberts 3-6 2-4 8, Ryan Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Jorgensen 1-3 0-0 3, Parker Kiewiet 0-0 0-0 0, Owen Goos 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-47 15-17 53.
Apl.-Park. 14 7 17 12 — 50
Dike-N.H. 8 10 20 15 — 53
3-point goals — Aplington-Parkersburg (Bartels, Price, Cuvelier, Bachman 2). Dike-New Hartford 6 (C. Fuller 3, D. Fuller 2, Jorgensen). Total fouls — Aplington-Parkersburg 15, Dike-New Hartford 15. Fouled out — Harberts.
