D-NH girls race into regional finals

DIKE -- Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford looked the part Wednesday as the Wolverines throttled Waterloo Columbus 67-15 in the Class 3A girls' basketball regional semifinals.

D-NH (21-1) wasted little time dictating how the game would play out, bolting to an 18-4 first-quarter lead and a 43-7 halftime advantage.

Ellie Foster filled the stat sheet with 21 points, five assists and six steals while Morgan Weber added 13 points and Katie Knock 12. As a team, the Wolverines finished with 23 assists, 15 steals and seven blocks.

The win was the 19th in a row for D-NH, which will face 12th-ranked Monticello Saturday for a state tournament berth.

Columbus finished the season 9-15.

DECORAH 60, CHARLES CITY 49: After defeating Charles City less than a week ago, Decorah did it again Wednesday to open Class 4A regional play.

The Vikings (12-9) capped a season sweep of the Comets (5-17), all by 11-point margins.

Decorah led 30-25 at halftime and never let Charles City get closer than seven points down the stretch. Abigail Milburn led the Vikings with 18 points while Lydia Staudt and Mackenzy Bilharz had 15 each for the Comets.

