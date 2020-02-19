D-NH girls race into regional finals

DIKE -- Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford looked the part Wednesday as the Wolverines throttled Waterloo Columbus 67-15 in the Class 3A girls' basketball regional semifinals.
D-NH (21-1) wasted little time dictating how the game would play out, bolting to an 18-4 first-quarter lead and a 43-7 halftime advantage.
Ellie Foster filled the stat sheet with 21 points, five assists and six steals while Morgan Weber added 13 points and Katie Knock 12. As a team, the Wolverines finished with 23 assists, 15 steals and seven blocks.
The win was the 19th in a row for D-NH, which will face 12th-ranked Monticello Saturday for a state tournament berth.
Columbus finished the season 9-15.
DECORAH 60, CHARLES CITY 49: After defeating Charles City less than a week ago, Decorah did it again Wednesday to open Class 4A regional play.
The Vikings (12-9) capped a season sweep of the Comets (5-17), all by 11-point margins.
Decorah led 30-25 at halftime and never let Charles City get closer than seven points down the stretch. Abigail Milburn led the Vikings with 18 points while Lydia Staudt and Mackenzy Bilharz had 15 each for the Comets.
Next up for Decorah is a Saturday regional semifinal at ninth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.
WAUKON 60, CRESTWOOD 59: Waukon pulled off an upset in Class 3A Wednesday by edging eighth-ranked Crestwood.
Crestwood (18-5) had won two previous meetings this season 57-56 and 69-56. Wednesday, the Cadets built a 33-26 halftime lead, but saw the Indians go on a 20-12 third-quarter run to take the lead and then pull out the win.
Waukon takes a 15-8 record into the regional finals against Davenport Assumption.
JESUP 63, HAMPTON-DUMONT-CAL 50: Jesup prevailed in a showdown on Hampton-Dumont-CAL's home court.
The J-Hawks (19-4) rode a 22-point first quarter to an eight-point lead that they carried into halftime, then put the game away by outscoring the Bulldogs (18-4) 17-8 in the third period.
Jesup moves on to a Saturday regional final against sixth-ranked Roland-Story at BCLUW High School in Conrad.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT 83, WATERLOO EAST 19: Dubuque Wahlert bounced Waterloo East from the 4A regional tournament.
The Golden Eagles advance with an 8-14 record while East's season ends at 0-22.
Summaries
DIKE-NH 67, COLUMBUS 15
COLUMBUS (9-15) -- Eva Christensen 6, Faith Freshwater 2, Ali Vesely 3, Ella Clasen 1, Emma Reiter 3.