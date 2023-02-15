WATERLOO – Cliff Berinobis had no doubt his 2022-23 Waterloo West boys’ basketball team could be successful.

He did not anticipate how successful the Wahawks would be.

With two regular-season games left, last night at Dubuque Senior and at home Friday against Cedar Rapids Prairie, West stands 15-4 overall and 9-3 in the Mississippi Valley.

None of that would be possible, says Berinobis, without the sacrifice of senior guard Keishaun Pendleton.

The 6-foot-1 two-year starter and three-year regular has went from a score-first to pass-first guard, and that in turn has helped West spend part of the year ranked in the Top Ten in Class 4A.

“We needed him to score more last year,” Berinobis said. “But I had a conversation early this year we need you to pass the ball, get other players involved to get us going and since then he has been a leader for us offensively and defensively.

“He has really blossomed in my opinion into a Top 10 guard in the state of Iowa.”

Averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals a game for the Wahawks, Pendleton is actually averaging more points per game this winter than he did last year despite looking less and less for his own shots.

Pendleton has 595 career points and has a 12.4 career scoring average.

He said looking less for his own shot isn’t difficult.

“I have faith in my teammates to make plays and I play to win so I do whatever the coaches need from me,” Pendleton said.

Berinobis said the deal is Pendleton is an incredible at attacking the basket with the ball, but as he has learned the game more, the movement on offense, spacing and understanding team defense better he has made a bigger impact on the Wahawks.

“There are so many things he is doing better now that he doesn’t get recognized for,” Berinobis said. “He is a great on-the-ball defender. The reason we are having the success we are having this year is because of the year Keishaun is having.

“He is a fun kid. He makes the game fun.”

Pendleton says playing good defense is as much fun as playing good offense.

“It is taking pride in every possession.” Pendleton said. “Embracing the challenge, wanting to get stops. We work hard on defense every day and you have to stay focused and continue to grind.”

As much as he has embraced the challenge Berinobis gave him at the start of the season, Pendleton said he learned a ton about the game over the past two years playing with or behind guys like DaQuauvion Walker, Jaden Keller, Isaiah Johnson and Amar Kuljuhovic.

“They helped me tremendously because the older guys took me in and supported me which made me more confident as a player,” Pendleton said.

Finally, Pendleton has really enjoyed his senior season and the growth he has not only seen in his game but with his teammates.

“It’s been great because my goal was for our chemistry to grow as a team,” Pendleton said. “We have been positive the whole season and stuck together through tough moments.

“This year’s transition all started because we became player-led and took it upon ourselves to work hard and play together. Once we started to grind and hold each other accountable, we started having fun.”