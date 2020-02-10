Columbus girls smother Wapsie Valley
PREP ROUNDUP

East High School logo

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus snuffed out Wapsie Valley's offense for three quarters Monday as the Sailors secured a 51-31 girls' basketball victory in a North Iowa Cedar League makeup game.

Columbus (8-14, 5-11) allowed just 12 points through the first three quarters while building a commanding, 35-12 lead.

Offensively, Ali Vesely had 14 points, Chloe Butler 12 and Reagan Lindsay 10 for the Sailors.

"We jumped on them early and then we got everybody in the mix," said Columbus head coach Cory O'Brien. "We moved the ball well tonight. I thought Chloe Butler had a good game from the guard position, and Ali and Reagan played well again.

"It was our last regular-season game, so it was nice to finish conference with a win."

Wapsie Valley fell to 5-17 overall and 1-15 in league games.

WEST MARSHALL 44, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 38: West Marshall wiped out a 32-25 Aplington-Parkersburg lead in the fourth quarter for a North Iowa Cedar League crossover win.

West Marshall (17-2), ranked 14th in Class 3A, led 17-14 at halftime before the Falcons (10-11) put together an 18-8 run through the third quarter to take the lead.

West Marshall made 17 of 21 free throws in the decisive fourth quarter.

Boys' basketball

WAPSIE VALLEY 58, COLUMBUS 46: Wapsie Valley rode a strong third quarter to a North Iowa Cedar League win over Columbus.

The game was tied 22-22 at halftime before the Warriors outscored the Sailors 16-5 in the third period and made that advantage stand up for the win.

Columbus fell to 5-15 overall and 4-11 in league play while Wapsie Valley improved to 12-7 and 9-6.

LINN-MAR 69, WATERLOO EAST 60: Linn-Mar delivered a fourth-quarter knockout blow in a back-and-forth Mississippi Valley Conference game against Waterloo East Monday.

The Lions (8-9, 6-5) led 32-26 at halftime, but the Trojans (6-13, 3-8) regrouped during the break and put together a strong third quarter to pull even. Linn-Mar, which made just 14 of 27 free throws, scored 24 points in the final quarter for the win.

John Steffen had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead three Lions who scored in double figures.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 54, WEST MARSHALL 25: Aplington-Parkersburg improved to 18-2 with a non-conference win over West Marshall.

The ninth-ranked Falcons held West Marshall scoreless in the first quarter and led 23-8 at halftime. The 25 points A-P surrendered were a season low. The Falcons forced 25 turnovers on the night.

Owen Thomas led a balanced Falcon offense with 13 points while Josh Haan had nine points and 11 rebounds.

+1 
prep-logo-columbus.jpg

Summaries

Girls' basketball

COLUMBUS 51, WAPSIE VALLEY 31

WAPSIE VALLEY (5-17, 1-15) -- Kaci Beesecker 7 6-6 20, Courtney Schmitz 1 0-3 2, Hailey Eitzenhefer 1 0-0 3, Anna Richards 1 0-0 3, Ellie Neil 0 0-0 0, Sydney Matthias 0 0-0 0, Mary Bodensteiner 1 0-0 2, Melody Kayser 0 0-0 0, Lydia Imbrongo 0 1-4 1. Totals 11 7-13 31.

COLUMBUS (8-14, 5-11) -- Eva Christensen 1 1-3 4, Emily Surma 3 0-0 6, Ava Monaghan 0 0-0 0, Reagan Lindsay 5 0-0 10, Olivia Mudd 0 0-0 0, Maddy Knipp 1 0-0 3, Ali Vesely 5 4-5 14, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Hannah Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Emma Reiter 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 3 3-4 12. Totals 19 8-12 51.

Wapsie Valley;4;6;2;19 -- 31

Columbus;10;14;11;16 -- 51

3-point goals -- Wapsie Valley 2 (Eitzenhefer 1, Richards 1), Columbus 5 (Christensen 1, Knipp 1, Butler 3). Total fouls -- Wapsie Valley 9, Columbus 20. Fouled out -- Butler, Vesely.

W. MARSHALL 44, APL.-PARK. 38

WEST MARSHALL (17-2) -- Eliza Girard 4, Avril Sinning 10, Karlyn Snider 15, Teresa Disney 9, Katy Reyerson 4, Renae Schaper 2.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (10-11) -- Sophia Jungling 15, Karson DeGroote 8, Megan Johnson 2, Sommer Stotler 3, Ellen Waller 3, Emalee Price 2, Ellie Etjen 3, Ainsley Brungard 2.

Boys' basketball

APL.-PARK. 54, W. MARSHALL 25

WEST MARSHALL (4-15) -- Joey Tollefson 3, Caleb Keigan 9, Qwinton Wilder 3, Gabe Jones 3, Manny Lazard 5, Brayden Evertsen 2.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (18-2) -- Jacob Kalkwarf 3, Riley Oberhauser 8, Garrett Hempen 3, Josh Haan 9, Jayden Mackie 6, Owen Thomas 13, Terrence Colar 4, Christian Haugstad 8.

