Columbus girls smother Wapsie Valley

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus snuffed out Wapsie Valley's offense for three quarters Monday as the Sailors secured a 51-31 girls' basketball victory in a North Iowa Cedar League makeup game.
Columbus (8-14, 5-11) allowed just 12 points through the first three quarters while building a commanding, 35-12 lead.
Offensively, Ali Vesely had 14 points, Chloe Butler 12 and Reagan Lindsay 10 for the Sailors.
"We jumped on them early and then we got everybody in the mix," said Columbus head coach Cory O'Brien. "We moved the ball well tonight. I thought Chloe Butler had a good game from the guard position, and Ali and Reagan played well again.
"It was our last regular-season game, so it was nice to finish conference with a win."
Wapsie Valley fell to 5-17 overall and 1-15 in league games.
WEST MARSHALL 44, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 38: West Marshall wiped out a 32-25 Aplington-Parkersburg lead in the fourth quarter for a North Iowa Cedar League crossover win.
West Marshall (17-2), ranked 14th in Class 3A, led 17-14 at halftime before the Falcons (10-11) put together an 18-8 run through the third quarter to take the lead.
West Marshall made 17 of 21 free throws in the decisive fourth quarter.
Boys' basketball
WAPSIE VALLEY 58, COLUMBUS 46: Wapsie Valley rode a strong third quarter to a North Iowa Cedar League win over Columbus.
The game was tied 22-22 at halftime before the Warriors outscored the Sailors 16-5 in the third period and made that advantage stand up for the win.
Columbus fell to 5-15 overall and 4-11 in league play while Wapsie Valley improved to 12-7 and 9-6.
LINN-MAR 69, WATERLOO EAST 60: Linn-Mar delivered a fourth-quarter knockout blow in a back-and-forth Mississippi Valley Conference game against Waterloo East Monday.
The Lions (8-9, 6-5) led 32-26 at halftime, but the Trojans (6-13, 3-8) regrouped during the break and put together a strong third quarter to pull even. Linn-Mar, which made just 14 of 27 free throws, scored 24 points in the final quarter for the win.
John Steffen had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead three Lions who scored in double figures.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 54, WEST MARSHALL 25: Aplington-Parkersburg improved to 18-2 with a non-conference win over West Marshall.
The ninth-ranked Falcons held West Marshall scoreless in the first quarter and led 23-8 at halftime. The 25 points A-P surrendered were a season low. The Falcons forced 25 turnovers on the night.
Owen Thomas led a balanced Falcon offense with 13 points while Josh Haan had nine points and 11 rebounds.