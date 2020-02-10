Columbus girls smother Wapsie Valley

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus snuffed out Wapsie Valley's offense for three quarters Monday as the Sailors secured a 51-31 girls' basketball victory in a North Iowa Cedar League makeup game.

Columbus (8-14, 5-11) allowed just 12 points through the first three quarters while building a commanding, 35-12 lead.

Offensively, Ali Vesely had 14 points, Chloe Butler 12 and Reagan Lindsay 10 for the Sailors.

"We jumped on them early and then we got everybody in the mix," said Columbus head coach Cory O'Brien. "We moved the ball well tonight. I thought Chloe Butler had a good game from the guard position, and Ali and Reagan played well again.

"It was our last regular-season game, so it was nice to finish conference with a win."

Wapsie Valley fell to 5-17 overall and 1-15 in league games.

WEST MARSHALL 44, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 38: West Marshall wiped out a 32-25 Aplington-Parkersburg lead in the fourth quarter for a North Iowa Cedar League crossover win.

West Marshall (17-2), ranked 14th in Class 3A, led 17-14 at halftime before the Falcons (10-11) put together an 18-8 run through the third quarter to take the lead.