CF, West boys triumph

DUBUQUE — Cedar Falls stretched out a slim lead in the second half and handed Dubuque Hempstead a 61-50 Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball setback Tuesday.
The fourth-ranked Tigers (18-2, 13-1) led 31-26 at halftime before outscoring the Mustangs (13-7, 8-6) 19-8 in the third period and protecting that advantage the rest of the way.
Hempstead made 10 shots from 3-point range to hang around.
Cedar Falls was led by Josh Ollendieck’s 14 points. Landon Wolf added 13 and Ben Sernett 11.
WATERLOO WEST 58, WESTERN DUBUQUE 44: Waterloo West needed a big finish to subdue Western Dubuque in a Mississippi Valley road win.
Western Dubuque (5-15) took a 23-22 lead into halftime. Second-ranked West (18-2) edged in front by a point heading into the final eight minutes, then outscored the Bobcats 26-13 to finish it off.
Summaries
Boys’ basketball
CEDAR FALLS 61, HEMPSTEAD 50
CEDAR FALLS (18-2, 13-1) — Josh Ollendieck 5 2-2 14, Trey Campbell 2 1-2 5, Jaxon Heth 0 0-0 0, Landon Wolf 5 2-2 13, Ben Sernett 4 1-2 11, Cael Loecher 1 0-0 2, Carter Janssen 2 0-0 5, Joe Knutson 1 0-0 2, Chase Courbat 4 1-2 9. Totals 24 7-10 61.
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (13-7, 8-6) — Eli Herrion 0 0-0 0, Cam Davis 1 0-2 3, Brock Doyle 0 0-0 0, Micah Williams 0 0-0 0, Kellen Strohmeyer 4 0-0 12, Michael Duax 4 1-1 10, Jack Sabers 1 0-0 2, Jamari Smith 4 5-6 15, Nick Kaesbauer 3 0-0 8, Kamari Stanford 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-9 50.
Cedar Falls 18 13 19 11 — 61
Dub. Hempstead 12 14 8 16 — 50
3-point goals — Cedar Falls 6 (Ollendieck 2, Wolf 1, Sernett 2, Janssen 1), Hempstead 10 (Davis 1, Strohmeyer 4, Duax 1, Smith 2, Kaesbauer 2). Total fouls — Cedar Falls 12, Hempstead 13. Fouled out — Smith.