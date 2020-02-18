CF, West boys triumph

DUBUQUE — Cedar Falls stretched out a slim lead in the second half and handed Dubuque Hempstead a 61-50 Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball setback Tuesday.

The fourth-ranked Tigers (18-2, 13-1) led 31-26 at halftime before outscoring the Mustangs (13-7, 8-6) 19-8 in the third period and protecting that advantage the rest of the way.

Hempstead made 10 shots from 3-point range to hang around.

Cedar Falls was led by Josh Ollendieck’s 14 points. Landon Wolf added 13 and Ben Sernett 11.

WATERLOO WEST 58, WESTERN DUBUQUE 44: Waterloo West needed a big finish to subdue Western Dubuque in a Mississippi Valley road win.

Western Dubuque (5-15) took a 23-22 lead into halftime. Second-ranked West (18-2) edged in front by a point heading into the final eight minutes, then outscored the Bobcats 26-13 to finish it off.

