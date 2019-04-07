Cedar Falls accomplished a feat that hadn’t been previously achieved in more than 100 years of Cedar Valley metro boys’ basketball history this past season.
Led by perhaps the state’s top defense, the Tigers became the first metro boys’ basketball program to win back-to-back state championships with a 44-41 victory over Dubuque Senior in the Class 4A title game. A quartet of Cedar Falls starters earned first-team recognition on the annual honor squad selected by the coaches of Cedar Falls, Columbus, East, Waterloo Christian and West.
Seniors Logan Wolf, Jack Campbell and Jackson Frericks landed on the All-Metro first team after elevating the roles they played on last year’s championship squad.
Wolf led the Tigers with 15.5 points a game, shooting 52.7 percent from the field to go with team-high averages of 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals.
Campbell was a valuable interior presence, leading the Tigers with a 64.5 field goal percentage and six rebounds per game.
Frericks could play inside and on the perimeter as he averaged over five rebounds and one 3-pointer per game, while making 50 percent of his field goals.
That trio was joined on the first team by Cedar Falls junior Josh Ollendieck, who led the metro with 50 3-pointers at a 45.5 percent success rate. Ollendieck averaged 10.3 points in his first season as a starter.
Metro scoring leader and all-state point guard Tyrese Nickelson of Waterloo East returned to the first team after averaging 24.1 points on 49 percent shooting with an 81.9 free throw percentage. Nickelson also led the Trojans in rebounds and assists.
Plenty of balance could be found within a Waterloo West team that finished with a 10-10 record after completing a grueling slate alongside East and Cedar Falls in a Mississippi Valley Conference that produced both Class 4A finalists.
Wahawk juniors Isaiah Johnson, Caleb Haag, Dequavion Walker and Jaden Keller earned second-team recognition. Johnson, Haag and Walker each averaged more than 11 points a game, while Keller was the metro’s top rebounder and also led West in assists and steals.
Sophomore Ramir Scott was the leading 3-point shooter and freshman Trevion Labeaux the top shot blocker for an East team that finished 12-9. They joined West’s quartet on the second team.
