CF girls shut down No. 6 Xavier
METRO PREP ROUNDUP

CF girls shut down No. 6 Xavier

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Falls’ defense shut down Cedar Rapids Xavier 60-42 Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ matchup of Top 10 teams.

Class 5A’s seventh-ranked Cedar Falls (12-4, 8-3) set the tone in the opening quarter by bolting to an 18-7 lead. The Tigers then stretched it to 36-18 by halftime and were never seriously threatened.

Xavier (12-5, 11-3, ranked sixth in Class 4A) was just 16 of 43 from the field. Libby Arnold’s 13 points topped the Saints.

Boys’ basketball

JESUP 44, COLUMBUS 43: Jesup pulled out a one-point thriller over Columbus in North Iowa Cedar League East action Monday.

The J-Hawks (4-14, 2-11) led 16-15 after a defensive first half, but Columbus (5-12, 4-8) took a 25-22 advantage into the final eight minutes.

Cooper Fuelling had 24 points for Jesup while Parker McHone added 11.

