CEDAR FALLS – Accurate shooting from the perimeter allowed Class 5A’s No. 4 Cedar Falls to pull away from Dubuque Hempstead in the first quarter of a 65-44 regional semifinal victory Saturday night at Cedar Falls High School.
The Tigers (19-1) knocked down 11 3-pointers – including seven during a first quarter in which they built a 23-9 lead.
Emerson Green paced Cedar Falls with 17 points, while her freshman teammate Sarah Albaugh knocked down five 3-pointers for 15 points. Anaya Barney and McKenna Gleason each hit two 3-pointers and finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Cedar Falls will host No. 11 West Des Moines Dowling, a 75-56 winner over Ottumwa, in the regional final at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
C.R. WASHINGTON 61, WATERLOO WEST 49: Cedar Rapids Washington turned back Waterloo West in a Class 5A regional semifinal Saturday night in Cedar Rapids.
The Wahawks (13-9) hung with the 12th-ranked Warriors (16-5) through the opening quarter, but Washington went on a 19-7 second-quarter run to take command.
After trailing 38-23 at halftime, West drew within single digits in the second half before Washington spread the floor and closed out the victory.
“We battled tonight, but we lost to a very good Washington team on their home court,” said Wahawks head coach Tony Pappas. “Washington played an excellent game tonight.”
Brooklynn Smith had 13 points for West, Lauren Conrey had 12 and Jada Draine added 10.
Summaries
CEDAR FALLS 65, HEMPSTEAD 44
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (8-13) – Katie Schaul 0 0-0 0, Sydney Paulsen 0 0-0 0, Kaylie Springer 2 2-2 6, Madison Fleckenstein 4 3-4 11, Morgan Hawkins 2 0-0 4, Natalie Schemmel 1 1-2 3, Riley Blemeyer 0 0-0 0, Corrine Meier 2 0-0 5, Riley Kay 7 1-1 15, Lynne Tressel 0 0-0 0, Ella Johnson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Dryer 0 0-0 0, Kayla Lapage 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-9 44.
CEDAR FALLS (19-1) – Sarah Albaugh 5 0-0 15, Anaya Barney 4 3-4 13, Emerson Green 6 4-5 17, Tjaden Petersen 1 0-0 2, McKenna Gleason 3 2-2 10, Lexie Godfrey 1 2-3 5, Kacia Brown 1 1-2 3, Morgan Sterrett, Skylar Boerhave, Madison Hurley, Emmey Sherbon 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-16 65.
Hempstead 9 9 13 11 — 44
Cedar Falls 23 14 15 13 — 65
3-point goals – Hempstead 3 (Flecksenstein 2, Meier), Cedar Falls 11 (Albaugh 5, Barney 2, Gleason 2, Green, Godfrey). Total fouls – Hempstead 14, Cedar Falls 12. Fouled out – none.
C.R. WASHINGTON 61, WAT. WEST 49
WATERLOO WEST (13-9) — NaTracia Ceaser 2 2-2 7, Lauren Conrey 5 1-1 12, Gabby Moore 3 0-0 7, Meredith Eighmey 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 6 1-2 13, Jada Draine 4 1-2 10. Totals 20 5-7 49.
C.R. WASHINGTON (16-5) — Caitlin Riley 4 3-4 12, Sydney Engeldow 1 0-0 3, Sammy Mia 9 0-2 18, Hannah Stuelke 5 3-5 13, Sydney Mitvalsky 5 3-4 15, Aeri Thomas 0 0-0 0, Marek McBride 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-15 61.
Waterloo West 16 7 12 14 — 49
C.R. Washington 19 19 13 10 — 61
3-point goals — West 4 (Ceaser 1, Conrey 1, Moore 1, Draine 1), C.R. Washington 4 (Riley 1, Engeldow 1, Mitvalsky 2). Total fouls — West 16, C.R. Washington 11. Fouled out — none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.