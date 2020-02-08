CF girls light up Iowa City West

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls' seventh-ranked girls' basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games Saturday afternoon with a 78-54 makeup win over Iowa City West.
It was the fourth game in six days for the Tigers -- all wins.
Cedar Falls' defense stopped the Trojans in the opening quarter, holding them to only two points while scoring 26 for a big early lead.
The Tigers (15-4, 10-3) connected on 13 3-points goals for the game, six by sophomore Anna Sandvold for 18 points. Emerson Green also had 18 while Anaya Barney’s 24 led Cedar Falls.
Iowa City West is now 10-8 overall and 7-6 in the Mississippi Valley.
Boys' swimming
TIGERS SHINE AT DISTRICTS: Cedar Falls put together a strong performance at Saturday's district meet in Marshalltown.
Overall, the Tigers finished third with 301 points behind West Des Moines Dowling (460 points) and Marshalltown (305.5).
Cedar Falls' Matt Durbin won the 50 freestyle in 21.67 seconds. Other top finishes for the Tigers included a second in the 200 medley relay (1:40.91), Benson Redfern's third in the 200 individual medley (2:00.29), a third in the 200 freestyle relay, a 3-4 finish in the 100 backstroke for David Butler and Graham Fry and a fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.
Tentative state qualifiers for CF are Durbin, Fry, Drew Langner, Devin Myhr, Redfern and the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Waterloo Swim placed seventh overall. Cade Shepard finished fourth in the 200 individual medley and made the list of state qualifiers.
The state swimming meet is Feb. 15 at the University of Iowa.