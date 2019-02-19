CEDAR FALLS — Elite players make good teams really good.
Caitlin Clark makes West Des Moines Dowling a great team, and it took a great team to knock off fourth-ranked Cedar Falls Tuesday in a Class 5A girls’ basketball regional final.
Clark’s 30 points, great playmaking and shot-altering defense helped the Maroons (16-7) top the Tigers (19-2), 61-56.
“She is an elite player, playing at a high level,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said.
When Clark, rated the No. 4 prospect in the nation by ESPN, wasn’t scoring points she was setting up one of her teammates to score. And the Tigers, who were looking for their fifth consecutive state tournament berth, were fine with Clark scoring because nobody has stopped her. She averages 31.9 points per game.
Cedar Falls wanted to make Dowling’s supporting cast beat them and Clark got more than enough help.
Meg Simplot came off the bench and scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Maroons lead at halftime, 33-29. Ella McVey and Grace Gaber hit critical 3-point shots in the third when Dowling extended its lead to 55-44 after three. And Jacey Koethe had three offensive rebounds and putbacks for scores that felt like daggers to the Tigers.
“We just gave up too many offensive boards today and I think that was a difference,” Groen said. “When you lose by five sometimes you look at those ... work hard to force a tough or difficult shot, and to give up the board and give up an easy shot it kind of kills you at times.”
The game was fantastic from the start as the two teams threw haymakers at each other for much of a back-and-forth first half.
There were two ties and five lead changes in the second quarter. Akacia Brown’s offensive rebound and putback gave Cedar Falls a 26-25 lead with 4:13 left to half, but Simplot hit a 3-pointer with 3:04 remaining that gave Dowling a lead it never relinquished.
“We fought,” said Emerson Green, who led all Tigers with 22 points. “We played our hardest, but there were parts of the game where little plays mattered and we didn’t execute those.
“Coming in we knew Caitlin was going to score 30 because she is a Top 10 player,” added Green. “Our game plan was to try to force their other players to shoot and their other players knocked those shots down. They are an good all-around team.”
Cedar Falls made six of seven shots in the third quarter, but Clark had 11 points, and McVey and Gaber hit big shots as Dowling extended its lead to double figures.
The Tigers did not go away quietly.
McKenna Gleason hit a 3-pointer and Green buried a couple of free throws that made it 57-51 midway through the fourth. Then a key sequence of possessions followed. A pressing/trapping Cedar Falls defense forced turnovers on four straight Dowling possessions, but the Tigers forced two shots that missed and two 3-point attempts went halfway down before popping out.
“Every shot matters in a tight game. A couple of those go in ... they executed better,” Green added.
Cedar Falls still fought to the finish. A Lexie Godfrey trey and Green lay-up cut the Maroon’s advantage to 59-56 with 46 seconds left. Unfortunately, the Tigers didn’t have enough answers left.
“Overall, we did a great job of fighting back in the fourth quarter,” Groen said. “That says a lot about the girls, they didn’t give up and came out with a lot of energy.”
Dowling 61, Ced. Falls 56
WEST DES MOINES DOWLING (16-7) — Ella McVey 3-7 0-0 8, Caitlin Clark 10-25 6-8 30, Emma Gripple 1-4 2-2 4, Grace Gaber 2-3 0-0 5, Jacey Koethe 3-7 0-0 6, Meg Simplot 3-4 1-1 8, Nyajuok Toang 0-0 0-0 0, Margaret Tobias 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 8-10 61.
CEDAR FALLS (19-2) — Sarah Albaugh 1-5 0-0 3, Anaya Barney 6-17 2-2 16, Emerson Green 6-12 4-4 22, McKenna Gleason 2-2 0-0 6, Lexie Godfrey 1-5 0-0 3, Akacia Brown 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 19-44 6-6 56.
Dowling 15 18 22 6 — 61
Cedar Falls 12 17 15 12 — 56
3-point goals — Dowling 8 (McVey 2, Clark 4, Gaber, Simplot), Cedar Falls 10 (Albaugh, Barney 2, Green 4, Gleason 2, Godfrey). Total fouls — Dowling 10, Cedar Falls 14. Fouled out — none.
