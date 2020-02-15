CF boys hog-tie Waverly-Shell Rock

WAVERLY -- Cedar Falls' defense did things to Waverly-Shell Rock Saturday that don't happen very often.
The Tigers, second-ranked in Class 4A, shut out the Go-Hawks in the first quarter, allowed just five points in the second period and rolled to a 62-27 non-conference boys' basketball win.
Waverly-Shell Rock (11-8) had just 10 field goals for the game.
Cedar Falls (17-2) led 19-0 after one period and 30-5 at halftime. The Tigers had 13 players contribute points, led by Chase Courbat with 11.
Cedar Falls 62, Waverly-SR 27
CEDAR FALLS (17-2) -- Josh Ollendieck 1 0-0 3, Nate Gee 1 0-0 2, Trey Campbell 2 0-0 4, Jaxon Heth 3 0-0 8, Landon Wolf 2 0-0 4, Ben Sernett 2 0-0 5, Jack Moody 0 0-0 0, Cael Loecher 2 0-1 4, Carter Janssen 4 0-0 8, Nnamdii Onuigbo 0 1-2 1, Joe Knutson 1 0-2 2, Chase Courbat 4 3-3 11, Ratloff 3 0-0 6, McCann 0 0-0 0, Mickey 1 1-2 4. Totals 26 5-10 62.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (11-8) -- Keaton Farmer 1 0-0 2, Trey Eckenrod 2 0-0 5, Brady Ramker 0 0-1 0, Ben Heyer 0 0-0 0, Ethan Flege 0 0-0 0, Hiogan Hansen 3 1-2 7, Germain Sagbo 0 1-4 1, Taylor Kelderman 0 0-0 0, Elijah Davis 0 0-0 0, Jacob Kruse 1 0-0 3, Cole Hotz 2 0-0 5, Dan DeBower 1 0-0 2, Caleb Burks 0 1-2 1, Cade Carpenter 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 4-11 27.
Cedar Falls;19;11;10;22 -- 62
Waverly-SR;0;5;8;14 -- 27
3-point goals -- Cedar Falls 5 (Heth 2, Ollendieck 1, Sernett 1, Mickey 1), Waverly-SR 3 (Eckenrod 1, Kruse 1, Hotz 1). Total fouls -- Cedar Falls 16, Waverly-Shell Rock 13. Fouled out -- none.