Cedar Falls embraces the moment, advances past Dowling

DES MOINES -- The moment never got too big for Cedar Falls Wednesday.
The two-time defending champion Tigers were one play away from an early exit from the Class 4A boys' state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
Once again, defense saved the day as second-seeded Cedar Falls came up with two key steals initiated by Ben Sernett in the final 30 seconds and pulled out a 64-62 victory over seventh-seeded Dowling Catholic.
Two consecutive years of state tournament experience served the Tigers well.
"We've still got a lot of guys, even though we lost several guys, who have at least been down here and had a feel for it, and I think that really helped us," said Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz. "Even though we have a little inexperience, the moment has not felt too big for them this year even in some other situations we've been in."
It almost seemed like business as usual, said senior Josh Ollendieck.
"It helped us stay calm and stay focused and just lock in and remain confident," added Ollendieck, who finished with 13 points. "We've had a bunch of games this year where we've been up at the half and let them come back a little bit and had to grind toward the end of the game. We've had a lot of close games where we've just had to find a way to get the win, and that really helped us today."
On paper, this matchup had the look of a low-scoring, grind-it-out defensive battle. Dowling ranked sixth in 4A with a defensive average of 45.9 points per game, while Cedar Falls ranked eighth at 46.8.
Instead, it was a game with plenty of pace and plenty of offensive flow.
Cedar Falls got off to a shaky start, giving the ball away with turnovers on its first three possessions while surrendering three easy buckets in the post at the other end.
You have free articles remaining.
Then the Tigers settled in. Josh Ollendieck gave Cedar Falls its first lead at 9-8 with three free throws after he was fouled behind the arc. The Tigers stretched the lead to as many as 10 points in the second quarter before taking a 33-25 advantage into intermission.
Offensively, Landon Wolf and Ollendieck had 11 points apiece for Cedar Falls while the Tiger defense focused its attention on keeping the Maroons out of the paint. Dowling, a 32-percent team from 3-point range for the season, was 1 of 10 from distance in the first half.
Down 43-33, the Maroons (16-8) found enough perimeter game to put together a run late in the third quarter and make a game of it. Cedar Falls' Jaxon Heth made a layup and a 3-pointer in the final 1:14 of the quarter for a 53-46 lead.
Dowling didn't go away, pulling within a bucket at 57-55 with 5:22 remaining and eventually tying the game at 62-62 with 1:47 left. Cedar Falls gave the Maroons a chance to take the lead when a post feed was tipped away, then the Tiger defense made its move.
Hurt by Dowling's ability to attack the basket off the dribble much of the second half, Cedar Falls extended its defense and pressured the ball in the final seconds, resulting in the two huge steals.
"We've been in those situations where we've talked about not letting the other team dictate," said Schultz. "That was really them making a play and going out and getting them.
"We obviously had been hurt by the penetration early on and we were a little afraid of just allowing them to get into whatever they wanted to run."
Wolf's 22 points led the Tigers, who shot 67.6 percent for the game, made 8 of 15 shots from 3-point range and knocked down 10 of 13 free throws.
The Maroons still had one last chance after a missed one-and-one with 11.6 seconds remaining, but couldn't get a shot off before the final horn.
Cedar Falls now takes its 22-2 record into an 8:15 p.m. Thursday semifinal against Ankeny (19-5), which rode an electric, 41-point performance by Braxton Bayless to a 68-54 win over third-seeded Iowa City West Wednesday.
"They're a tough team," said Wolf. "They've got a really good player we're going to have to stop."
"A completely different type of team," said Schultz. "They're extremely athletic and play with a lot of energy. It's just going to be a different type of game."