Cedar Falls embraces the moment, advances past Dowling

DES MOINES -- The moment never got too big for Cedar Falls Wednesday.

The two-time defending champion Tigers were one play away from an early exit from the Class 4A boys' state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Once again, defense saved the day as second-seeded Cedar Falls came up with two key steals initiated by Ben Sernett in the final 30 seconds and pulled out a 64-62 victory over seventh-seeded Dowling Catholic.

Two consecutive years of state tournament experience served the Tigers well.

"We've still got a lot of guys, even though we lost several guys, who have at least been down here and had a feel for it, and I think that really helped us," said Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz. "Even though we have a little inexperience, the moment has not felt too big for them this year even in some other situations we've been in."

It almost seemed like business as usual, said senior Josh Ollendieck.