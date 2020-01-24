Cedar Falls collaborates during win over East

CEDAR FALLS -- It has taken a collaborative effort for two-time defending Class 4A state champion Cedar Falls to climb the state rankings.
Class 4A’s No. 4-ranked Tigers had a variety of players make their imprint on a 68-40 win over Waterloo East Friday night in Cedar Falls.
Senior guard Ben Sernett sparked the Tigers with seven points in two minutes early in the first quarter as part of his 16-point game. Reserve Jaxon Heth then dropped in three first-quarter 3-pointers en route to his 12-point contribution.
Point guard Joshua Ollendieck hit a 3-pointer and added a transition basket and free throws to close the second quarter on a 9-0 run en route to scoring 13 points. Center Chase Courbat took over the third quarter with nine of his 16 points, including a strong, traditional three-point play through contact inside.
“I thought we started the game off really well,” said Courbat, who made 7 of 8 field goal attempts. “We kind of jumped on them right away. I thought our confidence was there and our energy.”
In total, nine different players found the scoring column for Cedar Falls (9-1).
“That’s something that I think is a real asset for this team is our depth and our ability to play different styles of basketball and win against different styles of basketball,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “As the season progresses, that’s going to continue to pay dividends. We’ve got to keep working on our combinations and getting comfortable with each other because we are playing a lot of guys. It can prove to be really big for us down the stretch.”
Cedar Falls’ size caused problems for East (3-8).
The Trojans received a boost from Jamauryus Bradford-Gates’ three first-quarter 3-pointers, but finished 14 of 37 from the field. Season scoring leaders Ramir Scott and Trevion Labeaux tallied six and nine points, respectively, with Scott held to 2-for-11 shooting and Labeaux 3-for-6 to go with three made free throws.
“They have two really good drivers in Ramir Scott and Trevion Labeaux, and we just made sure to help on their drives, protect the paint first and then get to the box-outs,” Courbat said.
The 6-foot-9 junior was playing in his second game back after missing a couple contests due to a head injury.
“He’s a guy that’s able to play above the rim, create some match-up challenges for other teams,” Schultz said of Courbat’s influence. “He also moves very well and I think he’s running the floor well. Getting him established inside is going to help the rest of us as we progress down the road.”
Entering the back half of the regular season, unselfish basketball has become part of the formula for Cedar Falls (9-1).
“The last two games have been I think our best moving the ball,” Courbat said. “Coach preaches team is first. Putting the team before ourselves is helping us to be successful. When everyone scores it makes it a more fun game.”
As for his return to the court, Courbat added, “Being back, it’s brought a new spark of energy. It’s so much fun to be out there.”
