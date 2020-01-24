Cedar Falls collaborates during win over East

CEDAR FALLS -- It has taken a collaborative effort for two-time defending Class 4A state champion Cedar Falls to climb the state rankings.

Class 4A’s No. 4-ranked Tigers had a variety of players make their imprint on a 68-40 win over Waterloo East Friday night in Cedar Falls.

Senior guard Ben Sernett sparked the Tigers with seven points in two minutes early in the first quarter as part of his 16-point game. Reserve Jaxon Heth then dropped in three first-quarter 3-pointers en route to his 12-point contribution.

Point guard Joshua Ollendieck hit a 3-pointer and added a transition basket and free throws to close the second quarter on a 9-0 run en route to scoring 13 points. Center Chase Courbat took over the third quarter with nine of his 16 points, including a strong, traditional three-point play through contact inside.

“I thought we started the game off really well,” said Courbat, who made 7 of 8 field goal attempts. “We kind of jumped on them right away. I thought our confidence was there and our energy.”

In total, nine different players found the scoring column for Cedar Falls (9-1).