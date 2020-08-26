Cedar Falls center Courbat commits to UNI

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa was the first school to offer Chase Courbat a basketball scholarship during the summer of 2019.
On Wednesday, Courbat moved a step closer towards fulfilling a childhood goal of playing for his hometown college. The 6-foot-10 Cedar Falls senior standout has announced a commitment to continue his basketball career at UNI.
Creighton, Iowa, Oregon State and Princeton expressed interest in Courbat, but he's felt comfortable with UNI's coaching staff and their ability to help him grow since receiving that initial offer.
“I’d watch the games, go to the camps, I’d always see the guys and I always dreamed that one day that would be me in that uniform,” Courbat said. “They just have a really tight-knit bond with their players and it’s always a family aspect. They push their guys to be the best people on and off the floor that they can be and that really stuck with me.”
Courbat joins his Martin Brothers AAU teammate Michael Duax as UNI’s first two commits within the 2021 recruiting class. They’ve been playing together since fifth grade and often discussed teaming up at the same college.
“We pretty much said in fifth grade that would be coolest thing ever,” Courbat recalls. “He’s just amazing player. He can do it all and he’s overall a great kid.”
Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz believes that Courbat will enter UNI as an athlete who can also do it all. The center progressed from a rim protector and defensive-minded reserve as an underclassman on the Tigers’ 2018 and 2019 state championship teams. He averaged 9.8 points, a team-high 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots a game as a junior on a balanced 23-3 Cedar Falls squad that finished third in the 2020 Class 4A state tournament.
“He just continues to grow, not just physically, but he’s added different elements to his game as he’s matured,” Schultz said. “Versatility at his size is always is going to be something that colleges are looking for in players.
“Beyond that, I think he checks all other the intangible boxes, too. He’s a great kid, smart kid, understands how to play the game, so I think all those things go hand in hand.”
While Courbat made just 2 of 8 3-point attempts last season, his range may be showcased more this upcoming senior campaign.
“He shoots it very well,” Schultz said. “I don’t think a lot of people know that yet, but we’ll be able to get him out and extend him a little bit. … I think people will be surprised to see that more this year.”
Courbat has remained active this summer, adding strength and getting regular post work in at the gym. His shot blocking, rebounding, defense and added scoring prowess all have the ability to impact games.
“I feel like I’ve improved a lot with my confidence and my patience in the post and my strength,” Courbat said. “I think that will be a help to my game this year.”
Courbat’s classmate Landon Wolf, a talented perimeter shooter who led Cedar Falls in scoring last season, recently received an offer from UNI.
Cedar Falls native AJ Green will return to UNI as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year for his junior season of college. Wolf’s older brother, Logan, walked onto the basketball team as a freshman last season, in addition to playing football at UNI.
Schultz says it has been exciting to see kids grow up, develop and achieve goals of playing in their backyard at UNI.
“It’s fun as a coach to see these players go on to do these great things at that level,” Schutlz said. “There’s a lot of excitement around our program. It’s helped to have kids go through and achieve those things, and I think younger kids see that and feed off that and understand that they can do that.”
