Cedar Falls center Courbat commits to UNI

Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz believes that Courbat will enter UNI as an athlete who can also do it all. The center progressed from a rim protector and defensive-minded reserve as an underclassman on the Tigers’ 2018 and 2019 state championship teams. He averaged 9.8 points, a team-high 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots a game as a junior on a balanced 23-3 Cedar Falls squad that finished third in the 2020 Class 4A state tournament.

“He just continues to grow, not just physically, but he’s added different elements to his game as he’s matured,” Schultz said. “Versatility at his size is always is going to be something that colleges are looking for in players.

“Beyond that, I think he checks all other the intangible boxes, too. He’s a great kid, smart kid, understands how to play the game, so I think all those things go hand in hand.”

While Courbat made just 2 of 8 3-point attempts last season, his range may be showcased more this upcoming senior campaign.

“He shoots it very well,” Schultz said. “I don’t think a lot of people know that yet, but we’ll be able to get him out and extend him a little bit. … I think people will be surprised to see that more this year.”