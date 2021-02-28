Built different: Dike-New Hartford's girls have collaborated on the program's first perfect regular season

DIKE – Prior to their Friday afternoon practice, members of Dike-New Hartford’s basketball team took two takes to collaborate on a school fight song video that will be played inside Wells Fargo Arena at this week’s state tournament.

Similar to everything else this season, it was an enthusiastic group discussion with all of the girls engaged with each other throughout the filming process as they tried to put their own unique twist on the project.

“It’s been fun the way the kids have really interacted with each other,” said D-NH coach Bruce Dall, who will be taking his ninth team to state. “Our motto is built different. The girls just take pride in doing things different.”

Following the graduation of four senior starters from a team that lost by two points in the 2020 Class 2A state semifinal round, returning Wolverines have taken on larger roles, while a talented cast of newcomers has also left its imprint on the program’s first undefeated regular season.

“Last year we lost some really competitive seniors that all went on to play a college sport,” said Taylor Kvale, who split time in the fifth starting position with fellow current junior Sophia Hoffman on last year’s team. “We learned a lot from them so this year we all just wanted to focus on being a new team.