Built different: Dike-New Hartford's girls have collaborated on the program's first perfect regular season

DIKE – Prior to their Friday afternoon practice, members of Dike-New Hartford’s basketball team took two takes to collaborate on a school fight song video that will be played inside Wells Fargo Arena at this week’s state tournament.
Similar to everything else this season, it was an enthusiastic group discussion with all of the girls engaged with each other throughout the filming process as they tried to put their own unique twist on the project.
“It’s been fun the way the kids have really interacted with each other,” said D-NH coach Bruce Dall, who will be taking his ninth team to state. “Our motto is built different. The girls just take pride in doing things different.”
Following the graduation of four senior starters from a team that lost by two points in the 2020 Class 2A state semifinal round, returning Wolverines have taken on larger roles, while a talented cast of newcomers has also left its imprint on the program’s first undefeated regular season.
“Last year we lost some really competitive seniors that all went on to play a college sport,” said Taylor Kvale, who split time in the fifth starting position with fellow current junior Sophia Hoffman on last year’s team. “We learned a lot from them so this year we all just wanted to focus on being a new team.
“I feel like we all work together so well and we have such good team chemistry that it doesn’t matter who is on that night. We all pick it up and work together.”
No. 2 seed Dike-New Hartford (23-0) enters its 10 a.m. Wednesday game against Treynor (20-4) as a consistent frontrunner.
Denver’s nine-point loss at DNH was the closest game that the Wolverines have encountered all season.
Different players have stepped up at different moments, while a cohesive zone defense has been a constant for the Wolverines. During Wednesday’s state-qualifying win over West Hancock, it was Paula Gonzalez who led the way with 21 points that included a 5-for-7 effort from 3-point range, to go with nine rebounds and three steals.
Gonzalez – an exchange student from Spain – is following in the footsteps of her father, Jorge, who traveled to the United States for a year when he was her age. UNI football defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson was a host brother to Jorge Gonzalez, and is now joining his wife, Nicki, and children, Lane and Drew, in hosting Paula.
“He told me to just be myself and live all the things I wanted to,” Gonzalez said, recalling her father’s advice before leaving the country in August. “It’s been great. They (the Johnsons) helped me with everything I’ve needed and they’ve been a really good family.”
From the moment Dall saw a video clip of Gonzalez competing for her Spanish club basketball team, he knew she possessed the skills to make an impact at the Iowa high school level. On the court, Gonzalez says the biggest adjust from Spanish club to Iowa high school basketball has been learning Dall’s zone defense.
“I think the girls on the basketball team have taken to her extremely well,” Dall said. “The thing about Paula is that she’s a good basketball player, but she’s not threatening. … She’s very quiet and shy and she does her talking playing ball.”
Added Hoffman, the Wolverines’ point guard, “She has a great personality and is super easy to get along with.
Assessing Gonzalez’s play during the 42-point regional final win, Hoffman points out, “It was a big moment for her to come and help lead the team. It’s something we looked forward to all season and it finally strung together at the right time.”
Gonzalez is the lone senior starter for D-NH. Sophomore Ellary Knock is averaging 11 points with six rebounds, two steals and a block, while Payton Petersen – the all-tournament team captain during the Wolverines’ state volleyball run – is scoring a team-high 14 points a game with 8.3 rebounds and two steals. Addy and Abby Sohn are the only seniors aside from Gonzalez on this Wolverines’ roster that also features strong bench depth.
“Everybody is stepping up in different ways,” Hoffman said. “We leave everything out on the court. I like to think we’re one of the hardest working teams in the state of Iowa and you see that every night we play.”
Confident his team is equipped to hold its own with the Class 2A field, Dall’s message to the group entering state tournament week is simple – just play.
“They’re really fiery, really confident without being cocky,” Dall said. “They know what needs to get done and they’re going to do it. It’s just kind of a blue-collar mentality where they’re going to get down and gritty and dive for basketballs. It’s been amazing to watch.
“There’s not much drama. They just go about their job.”
GRUNDY COUNTY STRONG: Dike-New Hartford’s neighboring school, Grundy Center, is back in the state tournament field after a one-year absence.
The Spartans reached the title game in 2018 and 2019, and feature a new cast of leaders. All five starters are juniors with Lainy Thoren’s 14.5 points and Bailey Reding’s 14.2 points leading the team.