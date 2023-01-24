Zoom: Decorah leaves Denver in its wake 86-48

Decorah stomped on Denver 86-48 at Denver on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Decorah and Denver faced off on January 25, 2022 at Decorah High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Denver faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Decorah took on Charles City on January 13 at Decorah High School. For more, click here.
