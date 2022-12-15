Wyoming Midland ends the party for Tipton 56-46

Wyoming Midland pushed past Tipton for a 56-46 win on December 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Wyoming Midland and Tipton played in a 47-36 game on December 16, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Wyoming Midland faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Tipton took on Lisbon on December 1 at Tipton High School. For a full recap, click here.
