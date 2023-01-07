Wyoming Midland dodges a bullet in win over Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 52-47

Wyoming Midland finally found a way to top Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 52-47 on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and Wyoming Midland played in a 59-21 game on January 29, 2022. For more, click here.
