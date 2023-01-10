Wyoming Midland claims gritty victory against Springville 57-49

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wyoming Midland wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-49 over Springville for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 10.
In recent action on January 6, Wyoming Midland faced off against Arlington Starmont and Springville took on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian on January 5 at Springville High School. For results, click here.
