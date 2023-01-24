 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winthrop East Buchanan posts win at Edgewood Ed-Co's expense 56-39

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Winthrop East Buchanan will take its 56-39 victory over Edgewood Ed-Co in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.

The last time Edgewood Ed-Co and Winthrop East Buchanan played in a 63-31 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Arlington Starmont on January 17 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News