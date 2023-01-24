Winthrop East Buchanan posts win at Edgewood Ed-Co's expense 56-39

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Winthrop East Buchanan will take its 56-39 victory over Edgewood Ed-Co in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
The last time Edgewood Ed-Co and Winthrop East Buchanan played in a 63-31 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Arlington Starmont on January 17 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. Click here for a recap.
