Winthrop East Buchanan collected a solid win over Clarksville in a 57-47 verdict for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 4.

Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Clarksville faced off on January 27, 2022 at Clarksville High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Central City . For results, click here. Clarksville took on Traer North Tama on January 30 at Clarksville High School. For a full recap, click here.

