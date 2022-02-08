Winthrop East Buchanan drums Arlington Starmont in sound fashion 56-25

Winthrop East Buchanan earned a convincing 56-25 win over Arlington Starmont at Winthrop East Buchanan High on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Clarksville and Arlington Starmont took on Springville on January 28 at Arlington Starmont High School. For a full recap, click here.
