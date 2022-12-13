Winthrop East Buchanan delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Edgewood Ed-Co 60-55

The cardiac kids of Winthrop East Buchanan unleashed every advantage to outlast Edgewood Ed-Co 60-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Edgewood Ed-Co and Winthrop East Buchanan faced off on January 21, 2022 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 2, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Alburnett and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Delhi Maquoketa Valley on December 2 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For more, click here.
