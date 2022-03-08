 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winterset has something to talk about outlasting Marion in overtime 81-77

  • 0

Extra action was needed before Winterset could slip past Marion 81-77 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

Winterset's shooting moved to a 27-26 lead over Marion at the intermission.

The Huskies' position showed as they carried a 49-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as Winterset outscored Marion 1-0 in the final period.

Recently on February 28 , Marion squared up on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News