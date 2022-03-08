Winterset has something to talk about outlasting Marion in overtime 81-77

Extra action was needed before Winterset could slip past Marion 81-77 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
Winterset's shooting moved to a 27-26 lead over Marion at the intermission.
The Huskies' position showed as they carried a 49-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as Winterset outscored Marion 1-0 in the final period.
