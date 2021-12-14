Winning recipe: Marion broils Solon 54-35

Riding a wave of production, Marion dunked Solon 54-35 at Marion High on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Marion faced off against Center Point CPU and Solon took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on December 3 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. Click here for a recap
Marion opened with a 16-8 advantage over Solon through the first quarter.
Marion's shooting darted to a 30-21 lead over Solon at halftime.
The Wolves' influence showed as they carried a 42-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
