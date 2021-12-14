Winning recipe: Marion broils Solon 54-35

Riding a wave of production, Marion dunked Solon 54-35 at Marion High on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Marion opened with a 16-8 advantage over Solon through the first quarter.

Marion's shooting darted to a 30-21 lead over Solon at halftime.

The Wolves' influence showed as they carried a 42-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.