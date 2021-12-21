 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

Winning recipe: Epworth Western Dubuque broils Waterloo West 61-43

Saddled up and ready to go, Epworth Western Dubuque spurred past Waterloo West 61-43 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 14, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo West took on Denver on December 11 at Waterloo West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denver topples Dunkerton 75-74

Denver poked just enough holes in Dunkerton's defense to garner a taut 75-74 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 16.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News