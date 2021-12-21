Winning recipe: Epworth Western Dubuque broils Waterloo West 61-43

Saddled up and ready to go, Epworth Western Dubuque spurred past Waterloo West 61-43 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo West took on Denver on December 11 at Waterloo West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.