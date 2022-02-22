Winning recipe: Edgewood Ed-Co broils Fairbank Wapsie Valley 48-33

Riding a wave of production, Edgewood Ed-Co dunked Fairbank Wapsie Valley 48-33 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 22.
Edgewood Ed-Co opened with a 12-9 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the first quarter.
The Vikings kept a 20-18 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
Edgewood Ed-Co's influence showed as it carried a 27-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
