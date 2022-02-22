 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning recipe: Edgewood Ed-Co broils Fairbank Wapsie Valley 48-33

Riding a wave of production, Edgewood Ed-Co dunked Fairbank Wapsie Valley 48-33 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 22.

Recently on February 17 , Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared up on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Edgewood Ed-Co opened with a 12-9 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the first quarter.

The Vikings kept a 20-18 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Edgewood Ed-Co's influence showed as it carried a 27-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

