Winning recipe: Davenport Assumption broils Davenport West 77-62

Stretched out and finally snapped, Davenport Assumption put just enough pressure on Davenport West to earn a 77-62 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 7.
Recently on November 30 , Davenport West squared up on Iowa City West in a basketball game .
The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 11-10 lead over Davenport West.
The Knights fought to a 38-25 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.
Davenport Assumption jumped over Davenport West when the fourth quarter began 58-47.
