Winning recipe: Davenport Assumption broils Bettendorf 51-40

Davenport Assumption tipped and eventually toppled Bettendorf 51-40 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Knights made the first move by forging a 9-3 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 25-25 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf locked in a 35-35 stalemate.
