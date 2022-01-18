Winning recipe: Clear Lake broils Algona 75-57

Clear Lake dumped Algona 75-57 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 18.
Clear Lake broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-37 lead over Algona.
In recent action on January 10, Clear Lake faced off against Humboldt and Algona took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 8 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For more, click here.
